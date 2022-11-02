LARGO — J.D. Souther will perform Sunday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Souther’s latest release is 2015’s “Tenderness” on Sony Music Masterworks. The album was described by Uncut Magazine as an album that connects “LA’s ’70s golden age with the Great American Songbook,” with songs that “sound like standards themselves.” Souther has also reissued expanded editions of “John David Souther,” “Black Rose” and “Home by Dawn,” followed by a reissue of “Longbrach/Pennywhistle.”
Souther and his longtime friend Glenn Frey — known as Longbranch/Pennywhistle — originally their self-titled album on the Amos label in 1969. While the original pressing may have been consigned to the side bins of the acid-rock era, songs like “Kite Woman” and “Run, Boy, Run” serve as the literal seeds of the country-rock movement Frey and the Eagles perfected. Besides navigating the success of his own fine solo career, Souther also went on to be a chief Frey collaborator on such pivotal Eagles songs as “Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town,” and “Heartache Tonight.”
Souther has penned countless hits for the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Roy Orbison, James Taylor, Don Henley, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks and Dunn, and others, while establishing a cult following as a performer with the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band and as a solo artist.
As an actor, he has appeared in the TV shows “Thirtysomething” and “Nashville,” among others. A passionate animal lover and advocate, Souther is also involved with Best Friends Animal Society.