TAMPA — Following the wildly successful release of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” the global superstar announced the “Renaissance World Tour,” her first solo tour in over six years. The North American leg of the tour will include a performance in the Tampa Bay area, set for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.
Tickets start at $80. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicked off on May 10, at Friends Arena in Stockholm.
Born in Houston, Beyoncé’s professional career began in the 1990s with the R&B group Destiny’s Child. Prior to that, she had performed in singing and dancing competitions throughout her childhood. One of the best-selling girl groups of all time, found mainstream success with the single “No, No, No” in 1998. The song was followed by their best-selling second album, “The Writing's on the Wall” in 1999.
While Destiny’s Child was on hiatus, Beyoncé released her debut album “Dangerously in Love” in 2003. Her solo discography includes the albums “B'Day” (2006), “I Am... Sasha Fierce” (2008), 4 (2011), “Beyoncé” (2013), “Lemonade” (2016), and “Renaissance” (2022). Her most notable songs include "Crazy in Love," "Baby Boy," "Irreplaceable," "If I Were a Boy," "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," "Run the World (Girls)," "Drunk in Love," "Break My Soul," and "Cuff It."
Beyoncé also continues her involvement with BeyGOOD, a philanthropic initiative she founded in 2013. BeyGOOD focuses “on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement and resources to support entrepreneurship.”
For more ticketing information, visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.