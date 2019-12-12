TAMPA — Cirque Musica will present Holiday Wishes Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
This all-new concert experience brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event for the entire family. Featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica, the show will include favorite holiday hits all performed live by a full symphony orchestra. Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra.
Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com for more information. The production is led by producer Stephen Cook, TCG Entertainment founder and president.
Cook has brought together a vibrant team that includes Antoinette Dipietropolo as the director/choreographer. Dipietropolo has worked on Broadway and has a long line of live-event credits. Also on the team is Tristin Raines, costume designer, who has worked with numerous off-Broadway and regional theater productions; Charles Ford with Vue Design, who is one of the most sought-after video and lighting designers in the entertainment industry; and leading Broadway music director James Olmstead. This dynamic team’s vision for this show was to create an unforgettable Cirque experience for the holidays.
“Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes is the must-see holiday event of the season,” Cook said in a press release promoting the show. “With Dipietropolo’s direction and choreography, Raines’ beautiful costumes, Ford’s amazing video elements, and Olmstead’s musical direction, audiences will be transformed to a holiday wonderland full of beauty and excitement.”
Cook has over 25 years of diverse entertainment and marketing experience including show creation, brand development, domestic and international marketing, creative development and producing. In addition to Cirque Musica, TCG is a leading producer of family, symphonic, and music shows.
Dipietropolo’s credits include director of the “MasterChef Junior Live” national tour; director of the international tour of “America’s Got Talent Live,” director/choreographer of the national tour of “VeggieTales” and choreographer of the national tour of “Fame.”