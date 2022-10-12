TAMPA — Singer-songwriter Amos Lee will perform Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. The show also will feature special guest slimdan.
Lee’s musical style encompasses folk, rock, and soul. With one foot in the real world and the other in a charmed dimension of his own making, Lee creates the rare kind of music that’s emotionally raw yet touched with a certain magical quality.
On his eighth album “Dreamland,” the Philadelphia-born singer-songwriter intimately documents his real-world struggles — from alienation and anxiety to loneliness and despair. It is an outpouring born from deliberate and often painful self-examination.
“For most of my life I’ve walked into rooms thinking, ‘I don’t belong here,’” said Lee in a press release.
Thanks to that palpable sense of playfulness, “Dreamland” embodies an unpredictable and endlessly imaginative sound — a prime showcase for Lee’s warmly commanding voice and soul-baring songwriting.
In the making of “Dreamland,” Lee found his songwriting indelibly informed by his recent reading of Johann Hari’s 2018 book “Lost Connections.”
“It’s about depression, which I have a pretty deep history with, and how our society and our generation looks at mental health and healing in terms of medication rather than thinking about our personal relationship to the people and the world around us,” he said.
And with the release of “Dreamland,” Lee hopes that his songs might inspire others to live more fully and free of fear.
“Over the course of my life I’ve come to understand that music is my bridge to other people,” he said. “I have no idea what the waters are like below that bridge — it might be lava for all I know — but music allows me to float over the whole thing and connect. To me that’s the whole point of why we do this: to give people something to listen to and be enveloped by the love of another human being, and just be reminded that humanity is beautiful.”
On “My New Moon,” his previous album, Lee reached into experiences of hope, hopelessness, loss, and renewal. The result was a wide-ranging musical effort distilled into a set of songs that examines issues of mortality, survival, connection, and celebration in ways that are both deeply personal and profoundly universal.
In 2007, the singer-songwriter began working with the Musicians on Call program, playing music bedside for hospital patients. He went on to play at VA hospitals, for the Wounded Warriors organization, and for the Melodic Caring Project, singing via video for children who are quarantined, too ill to have friends or family visit in their rooms.
“Everything about the connection of music hit me harder,” he said of these efforts, “and I thought, ‘How can I be helpful, and reach out in a more real way?’ Songs have become a bridge, a way for me to reach outside myself and into other people’s lives. My mission now is to connect with people, to still have fun, but to have my intention be more outwardly based, and from a place of giving and service.”
This sense of digging deeper, of fearlessly bringing out the real essence of a song’s meaning, lies at the very heart of much of Lee’s output.
“In these days of political crisis, I do think there’s also this feeling that there could be renewal,” said Lee. “That’s what the title of the record is about — a seemingly utter darkness that’s also a beginning. I know that the times I’ve grown the most have been in times of crisis, when I wasn’t sure who I was.”