DUNEDIN — Why wait until Fat Tuesday to get this party started? The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present the 30th annual Mardi Gras celebration Saturday, Feb. 26, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
General admission is free. The event will feature food, drink, music and a parade with more than 50 unique colorful floats. VIP tickets are available. A VIP ticket will entitle you to all you can eat and drink in the VIP section from 4 to 11 p.m. For information, visit www.mardigrasdunedin.com.
Tickets will be sold for drinks. Event organizers say that there will be drink stations on Main Street and on Douglas. Drink stations will take cash and credit cards.
The event is a beloved tradition in Dunedin.
“Six merchants decided ‘let's have a parade and party on Fat Tuesday,’” said Kristina Garcia, treasurer of the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association. “Now ... here we are!”
According to Garcia, the annual event is a way of both celebrating the town and bringing people into Dunedin to eat, shop, and drink.
“This year you will notice that no storefronts will be covered if the business is open,” she explained. “And this is so our merchants can welcome our visitors to the town.”
The parade will run from 7 to 8 p.m. The parade route follows Douglas from Beltrees to Skinner.
Garcia said that event organizers have added a stage on Broadway this year.
“So, we have four stages and fantastic music that was produced by Tom White from Skipper's,” Garcia added.
Larry Lisk will serve as stage manager for the Main Stage at Pioneer Park.
“I have been involved with Dunedin Mardi Gras for quite some time,” Lisk told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “As a fan of the music and the spirit of Mardi Gras, I came to this event for many years because it was a fun day. Now I am part of Skipper's talent team that books the entertainment and manages the stages.”
Lisk says that the event is fun and unique because it captures the feel and essence of the celebration in New Orleans.
“In this post COVID environment, the thing I am looking forward to seeing people gather together,” Lisk continued. “To smile, laugh, dance, sing and just be with friends and neighbors enjoying the music, the parade and the good feeling live music brings.”
Musical artists scheduled to perform on the Main Stage include the following:
- Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers — 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- Jazz Phools — 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- 6 Volt Rodeo — 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- T-Bone Hamilton’s Big Easy Revue — 8 to 9:15 p.m.
- T Broussard — 9:45 to 11 p.m.
According to his website, Bryant Keith "T” Broussard’s fate as a Zydeco musician was sealed long before he was born. A descendent of Creole and Zydeco music icons, at the age of 21 he began to take his talents seriously and established his own band.
His mother, Mary Jane Ardoin, stands alone as a female who has mastered the idiom of the traditional Creole accordion, a talent that was undoubtedly transcended from her uncle Bois Sec Ardoin, Creole music pioneer,
her uncle Carlton Frank, a world-known Creole violinist, and many others in the profession.
Broussard has performed in the Memphis, Tennessee, Beale Street Festival; the Sparks, Nevada, July 4th Festival; the Alabama Blues Festival; and the Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival.
An accordionist, singer, and songwriter, Broussard also plays drums, scrub board, and bass guitar. “Goin’ Live,” his latest release, was preceded by “Knock, Knock,” “Git It On, Git It On,” “Party Time,” and “Zydeco Lover.” For information about Broussard, visit tbroussardzydeco.com.
Following is a list of other performers scheduled for the Dunedin Mardi Gras celebration:
West Stage on Main Street
- T Broussard — 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- Reverand Billy C. Wirtz — 3:45 to 5 p.m.
- The Applebutter Express — 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Gumbo Boogie — 8 to 9:30 p.m.
East Stage on Main Street
- Lucky Losers — 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- Le Pons — 3:45 to 5 p.m.
- Swan City Jazz — 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Koko Zydeco — 8 to 9:30 p.m.
West End Stage on Broadway Street
- Cadillac Cowboys — 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- Koko Zydeco — 3:45 to 5 p.m.
- Gumbo Boogie — 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Sarasota Slim — 8 to 9:30 p.m.
The Lucky Losers kick off the music lineup on the East Stage on Main Street at 2 p.m.
Winners of five Independent Blues Awards in 2021 including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Blues R&B CD, the Lucky Losers are a duet from San Francisco fronted five-piece band — a throwback to the hybrid of soul, blues, rock, gospel, and country that emerged in the late 1960s with impassioned vocal performances, electrifying musical interplay, and powerful harmonica.
Fiery Dallas-born entertainer Cathy Lemons has a velvet voice with a gritty edge and the rebel conviction of a woman risen from the ashes. New Jersey native Phil Berkowitz has made his mark as one of the West Coast’s most distinctive harp players. The stark contrast between the two makes for a captivating musical union, breathing new life into American songwriting tradition and the vanishing art of duet singing.
Since 2015, the Lucky Losers toured the United States several times, performing on stages in over 40 states.
For more information about the Lucky Losers, visit www.theluckylosers.com.
Also performing this year will be Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers. Dopsie’s album “Top of the Mountain” was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2018 for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
Dopsie hails from one of the most influential Zydeco families in the world. Although inspired by tradition, he has developed his own high-energy style that defies existing stereotypes.
Born in 1979 in Lafayette, Louisiana, Dopsie was the last of eight children. He attributes his musical abilities to his father, Rockin' Dopsie Sr., a pioneer of Zydeco music. Dopsie has been playing the accordion since age 7.
“This is my calling,” Dopsie said. “Zydeco music is in my blood and it is my heart and soul.”
To learn more about the musician, visit dwaynedopsie.com.
For information about Dunedin Mardi Gras, visit www.mardigrasdunedin.com.