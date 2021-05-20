There is a pervasive meme on social media — most often shared by Gen Xers — which reads, “When I was a kid, I thought that quicksand was going to be a much bigger problem than it is.” The text overlays production stills from various television programs and movies showing hapless heroes submerged in lumpy oatmeal up to their necks. The line actually comes from a standup routine by comedian John Mulaney, and it conveys a valid point: Just as cinematic predictions of flying cars, underwater cities and teleportation have yet to be realized, many of the anxiety-inducing perils Hollywood exploited in the late 20th century turned out to be insignificant threats for the vast majority of people.
And that’s probably a good thing, because we all have plenty of real existential threats to deal with at the moment.
The idea that Hollywood overstated certain dangers applies both to minor personal calamities as well as extinction-level catastrophes. The killer bees from 1978’s “The Swarm” haven’t overrun American cities. Likewise, I have not personally been attacked vengeful, aggressive, intelligent and oversized ants featured in films such as “It Happened at Lakewood Manor,” “Phase IV,” and “Empire of the Ants” — although, my house has occasionally become a battlefield in an ongoing war against Argentine ants. Saucer-eyed bop-bag-shaped aliens have not abducted me — or if they have, they did a thorough job of wiping the experience from my memory. I have not been forced to crawl through an air vent to escape from a locked room. Skynet hasn’t become self-aware. Manhattan hasn’t been converted into a penal colony. None of the caves I have ever visited turned out to actually be the gullets of buried monsters.
One common science fiction plot device is a double-edged sword, offering both potential promise and peril. Cryopreservation is a real-world process that maintains biological samples by cooling them to very low temperatures. Cryonics — the storage of a human body via cryopreservation — has earned a more dubious reputation among those in the mainstream scientific community. Science fiction authors have suggested using cryonics as a means to achieve suspended animation for various applications. For instance, it would allow a terminally ill patient to be put into deep freeze while researchers work on finding a cure. Sounds like a promising procedure, right? Except, Hollywood always found a way to remind viewers of the horrors of defective technology — just ask poor astronaut Maryann Stewart in the original “Planet of the Apes” film. Her stasis pod malfunctioned, leaving her a mummified corpse. The other possibility is that the meat popsicle, when thawed, will awake in a dystopian future, as depicted in 1973’s “Sleeper” as well as the animated Matt Groening sitcom “Futurama.”
“Oxygen” is the latest film to pull this much-loved trope off the shelf. The French-language survival thriller is directed by Alexandre Aja. It made its Netflix debut May 21.
Widely recognized for his work in the horror genre, Aja was a wise choice for “Oxygen,” a film that oscillates between intense anxiety and suffocating dread.
The film tells the story of a young woman, portrayed by Mélanie Laurent, who wakes up in a high-tech medical cryogenic pod. She has no recollection of how or why she put into stasis. In fact, she cannot recall her identity, and what few memories surface in the first few minutes are hazy and unhelpful. The unit’s AI interface informs her that she has come out of deep sleep early due to a malfunction in the chamber. Her oxygen level is being depleted and she only has a short time before she will asphyxiate. Making matters worse, the AI — using its terminally soothing dulcet tones — cannot comply with her demands to unlock the chamber and release her without the proper authorization code.
While the woman — which the AI kindly refers to as a bio-form designated as Omicron-267 — grapples with her impending doom, she struggles to latch onto any memories that might help her survive. In addition to working against the ticking clock, she has to fend off the AI’s attempts to mercifully euthanize her when it determines her prospects of survival are nil.
Laurent successfully sells the character’s suffering, including both the physical pain she endures as she fights to escape fate as well as the psychological anguish she faces as she bulldozes through a hodgepodge of reminiscences that on an emotional scale range from beautiful to brutal. Aja showcases the claustrophobic elements of this lingering nightmare, punctuating scenes with snippets of graphic body horror and lurid, trauma-induced phantasms.
Because Omicron-267’s memory is suffering from something akin to the “Swiss cheese effect” experienced by Samuel Beckett in “Quantum Leap,” the audience shares her bewilderment and exasperation. Interpreting the snapshot memories prove to be difficult for her, sometimes leading her to draw erroneous conclusions or make assumptions. Meanwhile, visual cues remind us of her coffin-like living space and the countdown to suffocation. Those prompts were prevalent enough to keep me on the edge of my seat throughout most of the film’s 101-minute runtime. The tension is so infectious, viewers may actually feel both unpleasantly constrained and out of breath.
As good as it is at making viewers uncomfortable, “Oxygen” never quite manages to establish an emotional connection. By the time Omicron-267 has had a sufficient number of mini-epiphanies to at least improve her slim chance at survival, anyone rooting for her is doing so more out of a sense of general self-preservation. It’s not that Laurent’s character isn’t sympathetic; it’s that she is as much a stranger toward the end of the film as she is in the beginning. It is hard to foster profound empathy for someone who has little to no face-to-face interaction with other people throughout the course of a story.
But the director was probably less concerned with how the character’s grief resonated with viewers than with the film’s ability to unsettle, traumatize and surprise. “Oxygen” holds our attention fusing a locked-room mystery with escape-room urgency and sprinkling in a few well-placed twists. It’s perfectly paced, well plotted, and entertaining — even if it makes us squirm and wince from time to time.
It also has me reconsidering my plan to be cryogenically frozen so I can join Starfleet in a few hundred years.