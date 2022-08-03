TAMPA, FL — The Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum entertainer Michael Bublé is back on the road with the new “Higher” tour.
The 27-city tour will bring him to the Tampa Bay area for a show Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Bublé’s previous global tour which ended in 2021 spanned across 25 countries worldwide and included 61 sold out U.S. shows alone and a collective audience of well over 800,000 fans. His recently released studio album “Higher” is his ninth Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart.
With unstoppable energy and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, R&B and comedy, it’s no wonder that when Bublé gets to town, the party begins.
Bublé signed his record deal with Reprise Records almost two decades ago. He then made a vow to himself to not only keep the flames of the great classics of the American Songbook alive and well and to bring his singular style, vocal power and passion to the timeless tunes that he loved.
He also set to work brining the music together in concert, talking his audiences on a special journey and give them an evening they would never forget. Every night, he sings his heart out, serenading them with beautiful love songs, make them laugh, cry, dance and enthrall sold out crowds in arenas and stadiums in countries around the world.
He wants his shows to be legendary, and as far as his many fans are concerned, he has succeeded.