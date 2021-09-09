CLEARWATER — Christopher Cross will perform Sunday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards including — for the first time ever — the four most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also for “Sailing”) and Best New Artist.
Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album with a major tour featuring songs from his debut album: “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Say You’ll Be Mine,” and more.
“This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life’s journey,” Cross said in a press release announcing the tour. “I look forward to seeing everyone on the road.”
Cross has continued his recording career. In 2017, he released “Take Me as I Am,” an album that evokes the artistry of such great singer-songwriters as Joni Mitchell and Randy Newman while addressing contemporary concerns head-on.
“Take Me as I Am” is a unique offering from Cross. A hybrid of sorts, the songs are instrumentals with choruses to create the lyrical landscape. This is not quite a “guitar” album, but it leaves the listener with no question about his expertise on the subject. Two very special songs are “Roberta,” dedicated to Christopher’s mentor Joni Mitchell; and “Truth,” with a lyric by Rob Meurer. It was one of the last songs Meurer wrote before his tragic passing. This song is sung as a duet with Gigi Worth, a name that will be familiar to Cross’s fans. Worth and Meurer were also very close, which makes her performance on this track all the more meaningful. The album closes with a song in memory of Meurer called “Alvah,” which features beautiful string arrangements by Chris Walden.
“It was a blessing to work with all these talented folks in the making of this album which holds so many bittersweet emotions for me,” Cross explained in a press release. “I didn't expect to make another one, but, as Rob reminded me once, it's what we do.”