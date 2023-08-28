CLEARWATER — Ari Hest will perform Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
Hest is a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter who began his career as an independent artist in 2001. According to his website, he built a loyal following touring the college circuit extensively between 2000 and 2003, after which he released two albums on Columbia Records, including “Someone to Tell” in 2004, and “The Break-In” in 2007. Hest has toured in the United States and abroad with such artists as Martin Sexton, Suzanne Vega, and Ani Difranco.
“What started out as an occasional creative outlet is now my way of life,” Hest said in a biographical sketch provided by New Frontier Touring. “Growing up just outside New York City, I began playing guitar in the hallways of my high school, learning the songs of The Beatles, Peter Gabriel, Smashing Pumpkins, and Dave Matthews Band. I graduated, went to college for a communications degree, and finished feeling way more inclined to make music than anything else, so I hit the road.”
Hest released “Against the Sky,” his 10th studio album, in 2020.
“I feel extremely fortunate to be able to sing and play music for a living,” the singer-songwriter added. “I wanna keep it going for as long as possible. It’s good for my soul, and I love knowing that what I create can have a real impact on people.”