TAMPA — Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Maxwell will perform Saturday, May 7, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $70.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Maxwell is on the road for his “Night 2022” tour in support of his upcoming album “blacksummers’NIGHT.” The 25-date run is in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective, a coalition of African American independent promoters.
“blacksummers’NIGHT” is due out this year. It marks his first release under a newly minted deal with BMG and closes out the trilogy he began with the No. 1 Grammy Award-winning epic, “BLACKsummers’night,” in 2009.
“From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT,” said Maxwell.
“Maxwell is one of the most respected artists in the industry,” said Gary Guidry, CEO, Black Promoters Collective. “His body of work and showmanship are second to none. We believe he has a true connection to the culture. We are happy to partner with him on the ‘Night 2022’ tour and look forward to growing this relationship for years to come.”
“Maxwell’s music has been the soundtrack to many of our lives,” added Shelby Joyner, president, Black Promoters Collective. “Right now, people are ready to return to live music and regain a sense of normalcy. As a partner, we look forward to not only promoting the ‘Night 2022’ tour, but also creating space for Maxwell’s fans to safely listen to and enjoy the music they love so much.”
“blacksummers’NIGHT” closes out a journey Maxwell first embarked upon over a decade ago. The saga got underway when “BLACKsummers’night hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, earned a platinum certification and garnered Grammy Awards in the categories of Best R&B Album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Pretty Wings.” In 2016, the sequel “blackSUMMERS’night” captured No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his fourth Top 10 debut overall. The album also earned a coveted Best New Music classification from Pitchfork in addition to 4-out-of-5 stars from Rolling Stone, 3.5-out-of-4 stars from USA Today, and A- from Entertainment Weekly. Meanwhile, “Lake by the Ocean” received Best R&B Song at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. The soul singer redefined soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut on Columbia, “Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite.” It earned Grammy nominations, double platinum status and RIAA gold for the single, "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)." The platinum albums “Embrya” (1998) and “Now” (2001) followed. After eight years, 2009's “BLACKsummers'night” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two Grammys, including Best R&B Album. To date, Maxwell has achieved four platinum album certifications from the RIAA. His last album “blackSUMMERS’night,” the second installment of his musical trilogy, earned Maxwell his third Grammy — Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean” — an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Male Artist, and a Soul Train Award for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist.