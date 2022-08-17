A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Beast’
Genre: Survival thriller
Cast: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, and Leah Sava Jeffries
Director: Baltasar Kormákur
Rated: R
Idris Elba stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.
Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 19 by Universal Pictures.
‘Orphan: First Kill’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Isabelle Fuhrman, Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles
Director: William Brent Bell
Rated: R
Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit “Orphan.” After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.
The film is set to be released by Paramount Players Aug. 19 in select theaters, digital, and streaming via Paramount+.
‘Spin Me Round’
Genre: Romantic comedy thriller
Cast: Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon, Tim Heidecker, Zach Woods, Fred Armisen, Debby Ryan, Lil Rel Howery, and Aubrey Plaza
Director: Jeff Baena
Not rated
Flown to an Italian immersion program on her company's dime, what starts as a romantic getaway devolves into chaos in this wild new comedy from director Jeff Baena
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 19 by IFC Films and AMC+.
‘Bullet Proof’
Genre: Action
Cast: Vinnie Jones, Lina Lecompte, Philip Granger, James Clayton, Glenn Ennis, Janvier Katabarwa, and Lori Triolo
Director: James Clayton
Rated: R
Temple (Vinnie Jones), is a sadistic mob boss, in this gritty, white-knuckle action ride. After stealing millions in cash from Temple’s drug-dealing hideout, a thief finds a stowaway in his getaway car — Temple’s pregnant wife, Mia (Lina Lecompte). Desperate to reclaim his cash — and his unborn son — Temple sends out a squad of hit men and bounty hunters to bring in Mia and the thief. Speed, cleverness, and good aim give the duo a brief advantage, but how long will their luck hold out?
The film is set to be released on demand Aug. 19 through Lionsgate.
‘Delia’s Gone’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Stephan James, Marisa Tomei, Paul Walter Hauser, Genelle Williams, and Travis Fimmel
Director: Robert Budreu
Rated: R
Living with an intellectual disability, Louis (Stephan James) is wrongfully accused of the murder of his sister Delia (Genelle Williams) and sentenced to five years in prison.
Upon release, he is visited by one of the last men to see her alive who implies there is more to her killing than meets the eye. Armed with this new information, Louis embarks on a personal mission to find who is responsible for Delia's mysterious death.
The film is set to be released Aug. 19 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’
Genre: Comedy and superhero
Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox
Rated: TV-14
"She-Hulk," a new comedy series coming to Disney+, stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.
"She-Hulk" will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.
The series will debut Aug. 18 on Disney+.
‘Bad Sisters’
Genre: Dark comedy thriller
Cast: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and Saise Quinn
Rated: TV-MA
A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, “Bad Sisters” follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.
The series will premiere Aug. 19 on Apple TV+.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.