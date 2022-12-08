CLEARWATER — Two-time Grammy nominee Mindi Abair will perform Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, Abair returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre for a popular fun-filled holiday concert featuring some of the greatest jazz musicians. Jazz musicians joining Abair at the concert include Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster, and Adam Hawley.
During her remarkable 22-year recording career, Abair has garnered two Grammy nominations, recorded with some of the biggest names in music, and built a substantial following among jazz and blues audiences with her soaring melodies and powerhouse style. You might know her as the featured saxophonist on “American Idol,” sitting in with Paul Shaffer on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and the Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” or as part of the backing tour band for acts such as Aerosmith and Duran Duran. Since her debut album in 2000, she has consistently topped the Billboard Contemporary Jazz and Blues charts.
In 2018, Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers won eight Independent Blues Awards including Artist of the Year, and an Independent Music Award for Best Blues Song “Pretty Good For A Girl” featuring Joe Bonamassa.
In March, Abair released “Forever,” her 11th solo album.
Vincent Ingala is no stranger to contemporary jazz audiences — his charisma, energy and musicianship will put a smile on anyone’s face. Lindsey Webster made history in 2016 with her original “Fool Me Once,” which was the first vocal driven No. 1 song to top the Billboard Contemporary Jazz chart since Sade’s “Soldier of Love” in 2010. Adam Hawley, who debuted in 2016 with his hit Billboard No. 1 single “35th Street” featuring Eric Darius, has worked with a variety of greats, including Dave Koz and Brian Culbertson, and is just getting started.