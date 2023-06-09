TAMPA — Melanie Martinez is currently on tour in support of her latest album, “Portals.” The singer-songwriter will perform Tuesday, June 20, 7:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The 13-track new album has already spawned two singles, including “Death” and “Void.”
Martinez first unveiled “Portals” with an instantly viral TikTok video, with teasers surpassing 115 million views across socials. Hugely anticipated festival appearances at Lollapalooza Argentina; Lollapalooza Chile; Bogota, Columbia's Estreo Picnic; and Lollapalooza Brazil saw Martinez debuting new songs for the very first time, performing as an otherworldly new creature which is a rebirth of her alter ego "Cry Baby." The “Portals Tour” will find Martinez exclusively performing as Cry Baby at every show, where fans can enjoy hearing songs from her latest album.
Martinez is a multi-platinum, 12 billion-streaming alt-pop phenomenon.
“Portals” marks the 27-year-old NYC-born singer-songwriter-filmmaker's first full-length release in nearly four years following her 2 billion-streaming RIAA gold-certified second album “K-12.” “K-12” proved a sensation upon its release, entering the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with further debuts at No. 1 on the Alternative Album chart, and No. 1 on the Soundtrack Album chart.
Hailed by Forbes as "a perfect conceptual album in the streaming age," “K-12” also serves as a soundtrack companion to a musical film written, directed and starring Martinez. “K-12” the film debuted in September 2019, with one-night-only screenings in over 425 cinemas in 32 countries.
Martinez set forth on what has proven a remarkable creative journey with her 2015 debut album, “Cry Baby.” The album took on a second life in 2020 when the longtime fan-favorite "Play Date" exploded into a true alt-pop sensation with millions of user-generated videos across TikTok. Now boasting over 1 billion worldwide streams along with two-time RIAA platinum certification, "Play Date" propelled “Cry Baby” back onto the upper half of the Billboard 200 more than five years after its initial release.
Named to Forbes' "30 Under 30 2021," thanks in part to the renewed success of "Play Date," Martinez has brought her idiosyncratic vision to an array of diverse enterprises, including last year's instantly sold-out collaboration with footwear brand Koi. In addition to her myriad musical and visual efforts, Martinez has also shown herself to be an
unforgettable live performer via sold-out headline shows and festival performances around the planet.