CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall has unveiled its 2023-24 Broadway season, which includes the Clearwater debuts of “Annie,” “Little Women,” “Come from Away,” “Shrek: The Musical,” as well as returning favorite “Chicago.”
Additionally, “Rain: A Beatles Tribute” will make its debut at The Sound at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater, and “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” returns to the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
Tickets for the new season go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at ticket office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400, or by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Performances will be presented at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road; Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. and The Sound, 255 Drew St.
Following is a look at the 2023-24 Broadway series. Dates, times, show description and performances are subject to change.
‘Chicago’
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Monday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35.
After 26 years, “Chicago” is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder “Chicago” has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations.
‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’
The Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets priced at $100, $75, $55, $39.
This immersive concert-style tribute show recreates the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel on stage and chronicles the amazing journey shared by the iconic, Grammy-award winning folk-rock duo. The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. A full live band will perform all the hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and more.
‘Annie’
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35.
“Annie,” directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.
‘Come from Away’
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sunday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35.
This breathtaking musical was written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley and musical staging by Tony-nominee Kelly Devine. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.
‘Little Women – The Broadway Musical’
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35.
Produced nationally and internationally, “Little Women” has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms.
‘Shrek: The Musical’
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35.
This is the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Everyone’s favorite ogre is back in the stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film.
‘Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles’
The Sound at Coachman Park
Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50, $35.
“Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles” is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four. With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Magical Mystery Tour,” along with all your favorite hits.