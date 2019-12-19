A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’
- Genre: Action, science fiction and adventure
- Cast: Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Billy Dee Williams, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher, Dominic Monaghan, Matt Smith and Greg Grunberg
- Director: J.J. Abrams
- Rated: PG-13
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.
‘Cats’
- Genre: Musical
- Cast: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Laurie Davidson, Mette Towley and Judi Dench
- Director: Tom Hooper
- Rated: PG
Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.
Featuring Lloyd Webber’s iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.
One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical “Cats” received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since opening in London in 1981, “Cats” has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date having played to 81 million people in more than 50 countries and in 19 languages. It is one of the most successful musicals of all time.
‘Bombshell’
- Genre: Biography
- Cast: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon, Malcolm McDowell, Mark Duplass, Alice Eve and Alanna Ubach
- Director: Jay Roach
- Rated: R
Starring Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie, and based on the real scandal, “Bombshell” is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time, Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.
The film is directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach and written by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Togo’
- Genre: Drama, adventure and biography
- Cast: Willem Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Michael Gaston and Jamie McShane
- Director: Ericson Core
- Rated: PG
An original movie starring Willem Dafoe and Julianne Nicholson, “Togo” is the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that treks across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage and determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala, and his lead sled dog, Togo.
The poignant and emotional adventure debuts on Disney+ on Dec. 20.
‘Invisible Life’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Carol Duarte, Julia Stockler and Fernanda Montenegro
- Director: Karim Aïnouz
- Rated: R
Rio de Janeiro, 1950. In the conservative Portuguese Gusmão household, Eurídice and Guida are inseparable until Guida elopes with a handsome sailor. When she returns months later, pregnant and single, her father banishes her. The sisters struggle in their separate lives, hoping to reunite someday.
This film will be distributed by Amazon Studios.