CLEARWATER — The all-new Disney Junior Holiday Party, presented by Pull-Ups, will make a stop Thursday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
An extension of the popular Pollstar-nominated Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour, the 40-date interactive show features favorite Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Vampirina, and Bingo and Rolly from Puppy Dog Pals performing live on stage to Disney Junior hits and other holiday classics such as “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls.” The show includes a special appearance by characters from “T.O.T.S.,” Disney Junior’s upcoming animated series, and culminates with a special visit from Santa Claus.
For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit disneyjuniortour.com.
Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour wrapped a banner inaugural run, with 140 shows across the country. Bringing to life beloved characters from the No. 1 preschool television network’s hit series, the New York Times calls Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour a “show that will entertain little ones … weaving heroes and heroines from different television series into a seamless ensemble.”
Disney Junior Holiday Party is written by Amy Tinkham, directed and choreographed by Scotty Nguyen, produced by Red Light Management’s Jonathan Shank and represented by Creative Artists Agency and Shore Fire Media.