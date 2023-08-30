TAMPA — Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band Godsmack will perform Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Godsmack is touring in support of their eighth studio album, “Lighting up the Sky.” Also performing will be Atreyu and Flat Black.
With over 20 years of chart-topping success, Godsmack have cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, they’ve accomplished a staggering 11 No. 1 singles at mainstream rock radio and have achieved 20 Top 10 hits at the format — the most of any act since February 1999. Additionally, they band has enjoyed four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award’s Rock Artist of the Year in 2001.
Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released eight studio albums, including “Godsmack” (1998), “Awake” (2000), “Faceless” (2003), “IV” (2006), “The Oracle” (2010), “1000hp” (2014), “When Legends Rise” (2018), and “Lighting up the Sky” (2023).
Godsmack features Sully Erna on vocals and guitar, Tony Rombola on guitar, Robbie Merrill on bass, and Shannon Larkin on drums.