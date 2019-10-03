Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• The Capitol Steps, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• “Vietgone,” by Qui Nguyen, Oct. 2 through Nov. 3, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• “Born Yesterday,” Oct. 3-13, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Lysistrata,” by Ellen McLaughlin, inspired by Aristophanes; Oct. 4-20, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Tickets are $21. For tickets and information, call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.
• Curtain Up! A Broadway Revue, presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 5, 2 and 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $28.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, through Oct. 20, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Peppa Pig Live,” Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $33.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Piff the Magic Dragon, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
St. Petersburg
• No Quarter: Tribute to the Led Zeppelin Legacy, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Betty Fox, Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Sabaton with Hammerfall, Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• Dimas Sanchez with Fusion Beat, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Seminole
• Music in the Park, Friday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Admission is free. For information, visit www.myseminole.com. Performing will be 37 Special and China Grove.
Tampa
• “Meteor Shower,” by Steve Martin, presented by Jobsite Theatre, through Oct. 6, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Spymonkey’s Hysteria,” through Nov. 3, at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Baby Shark Live, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2 and 5:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $17.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.