LARGO — Southern Avenue will take the stage Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $14.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The Memphis-based, Grammy-nominated band inked their first record deal with legendary Stax Records in 2016 — the first Memphis band signed to Stax in more than 40 years. Southern Avenue’s self-titled debut was an immediate phenomenon, reaching No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Blues Albums chart before being honored with the 2018 Blues Music Award for Best Emerging Artist Album.
In 2019, Southern Avenue released “Keep On.” Their sophomore effort proved an even greater success, debuting among the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Blues Albums chart amidst worldwide critical acclaim. “Keep On” earned Southern Avenue their first Grammy Award nomination, for Best Contemporary Blues Album.
In addition to the early success that the band has had with their recordings, they have also found a home on the road. The band has performed in 15 countries on three continents. They average more than 150 shows a year, making the group one of the most sought-after live performance experiences. Their high-energy shows have captivated audiences around the globe. They have become a must-see at venues and festivals alike.
Indie rocker Zach Person is set as the opening act.
Hailing from Austin, Texas, Person plays loud and raw, connecting with his music fans on a primal sonic level. Pearson’s debut LP was released in 2021. With his latest project, Person has created his own take on a contemporary hybrid of blues and rock music, arranged in a pop format.