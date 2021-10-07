A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘No Time to Die’
- Genre: Spy and action
- Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes
- Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
- Rated: PG-13
In “No Time to Die,” James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help.
The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
The film is set to be released Oct. 8 through United Artists Releasing.
‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Jesse LaTourette, and Diego Josef
- Director: Patrick Brice
- Not rated
Makani Young (Sydney Park) has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish her final year of high school. But as the countdown to graduation begins, she and her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing every victim while wearing a life-like mask of their own face.
With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 6 on Netflix.
‘The Manor’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Stacey Travis, Ciera Payton, Jill Larson and Mark Steger
- Director: Axelle Carolyn
- Not rated
A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in “The Manor,” a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist.
When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Bruce Davison), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the massive estate.
As residents begin to die mysteriously, Judith’s frantic warnings are dismissed as fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 8 by Amazon Studios.
‘Mass’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton.
- Director: Fran Kranz
- Rated: PG-13
Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward.
In Fran Kranz’s writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 8 by Bleecker Street.
‘Lamb’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snaer Gudnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
- Director: Valdimar Jóhannsson
- Rated: R
A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson.
The film will be released Oct. 8 by A24.
‘Madres’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, and Evelyn Gonzalez
- Director: Ryan Zaragoza
- Not rated
Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970s California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm.
Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 8 by Amazon Studios.
‘Hell or High Seas’
- Genre: Adventure
- Cast: Stephen O'Shea, John Rose and Taylor Grieger
- Director: Glenn Holsten
- Not rated
“Hell or High Seas” follows U.S. Navy veteran Taylor Grieger and writer Stephen O’Shea as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime — sailing around Cape Horn, the world’s most treacherous ocean waters.
The film is a moving portrait of a veteran using his own painful journey with PTSD to find healing for himself, and pave a smoother path for veterans returning to civilian life. “Hell or High Seas” is an adventure film with a deep, universal message about perseverance and hope.
