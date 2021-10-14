ST. PETERSBURG — Acme Jazz Garage will perform Sunday, Oct. 24, 4 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Jazz, blues, funk, and fusion meet in the combustible sound of Acme Jazz Garage, who are celebrating the release of their new album “Sharkskin.” The show will feature the supersized Acme — guitarist Matt Swenson, pianists/keyboardists Bryan Lewis and Jody Marsh, bassist Philip Booth, saxophonist Rick Runion, and drummer Dave Rudolph. The band will be joined by special guest Shelby Sol on vocals.
“Sharkskin” is the second full-length release from Acme Jazz Garage. Released in August on the Solar Grooves label, the album features a mix of acoustic and electric grooves and textures. The music draws from mainstream jazz, Latin jazz, blues, and fusion.
According to their website, the Florida-based band has played its eclectic, groove-driven music for audiences at the Gasparilla Music Festival, Clearwater Jazz Holiday, WMNF Tropical Heatwave, Child of the Sun Jazz Festival, Skipper's Smokehouse, and many other festivals, venues, and private events. The group held a long-running residency at Timpano Chophouse in Tampa’s Hyde Park Village, beginning in 2012 and playing twice a week there from March 2014 until the pandemic-forced shutdown in March 2020.
“Acme Jazz Garage,” the band's first full-length recording of original music, had Acme joined by special guests including conga master Gumbi Ortiz of Al Di Meola’s band, singer Whitney James, and saxophonist Jeremy Powell, along with veteran Tampa Bay area musicians Rick Runion and Austin Vickrey on saxophones, trumpeter Ron Wilder, and vibraphonist Sam Koppelman.
For information about Acme Jazz Garage, visit www.acmejazzgarage.com.