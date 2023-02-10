CLEARWATER — Five-time Grammy winner and 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Marty Stuart will perform Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
He’s too humble to admit it himself, but Stuart is living, breathing country-music history. He’s played alongside the masters, from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him. He has been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville and Bakersfield and points in between.
And he’s safeguarded country music’s most valuable traditions and physical artifacts, including its literal shoes: Stuart counts the brogan of Carter Family patriarch A.P. Carter and an assortment of Cash’s black boots among his vast collection of memorabilia.
But most importantly, Stuart continues to record and release relevant music. His records honor country’s rich legacy while advancing it into the future.
“Way Out West,” his 18th studio album, hits both of these marks. Produced by Mike Campbell, the album is a cinematic tour-de-force, an exhilarating musical journey through the California desert that solidifies Stuart as a truly visionary artist.
When it comes to transforming country songs into tangible experience, Stuart has a secret weapon in the Fabulous Superlatives. Made up of guitarist Kenny Vaughan, drummer Harry Stinson and bassist Chris Scruggs, the Superlatives are an extension of Stuart himself.
“The Superlatives are missionaries, they’re fighting partners,” Stuart said. “They’re my Buckaroos, my Tennessee Three, my Strangers. They’re my legacy band and have been since Day One.”
Stuart was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 in the Modern Era Artist category. He is also a platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician and songwriter.
Since getting his start as a gospel singer when he was a child, Stuart has spent more than five decades celebrating American roots music.