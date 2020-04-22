Zion & Lennox cancel Amalie Arena show
TAMPA — The Zion & Lennox recently canceled or postponed a number of shows on their Iconic USA Tour Twenty 20. Among the canceled dates is a show scheduled for Friday, June 26, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
The reggaeton music duo from Carolina, Puerto Rico, canceled the tour due to the continuing concerns about COVID-19. Internet and phone orders made via Ticketmaster.com will automatically be canceled and refunded. All other refunds must be handled at the point of purchase only. For information, visit amaliearena.com.
Postponed Millennium Tour moves to Yuengling Center
TAMPA — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Millennium Tour concert at Amalie Arena on Friday, May 1, is being relocated to Yuengling Center and will take place Saturday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m.
Ticketmaster will secure ticket purchasers with comparable new seats. In the following weeks, they will be receiving an email from Ticketmaster with the exact seat locations. Old tickets may be discarded because they have been voided and will not permit entry into Yuengling Center.
Tickets may still be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Body Center St. Pete, St. Pete Dance Alliance to launch online classes
ST. PETERSBURG — Shila Tirabassi La Grua of Body Center St. Pete and Helen French of St. Petersburg Dance Alliance recently joined forces to launch a Community That Moves Together, Heals Together, a series of classes offered online and by donation, taught by knowledgeable teachers with diverse skill sets.
This initiative grew out of a strong desire to help and to provide access to therapeutic and dynamic movement practices, and to support mental, physical, and emotional well-being. The classes also will serve to raise money in support of the Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund. The fund seeks to ensure the vibrant arts and cultural landscape of the community remains intact through the COVID-19 crisis.
Starting Monday, April 27, a Community That Moves Together, Heals Together will begin offering a variety of 30-minute movement classes over the course of two weeks, taught by the staff of the Body Center St. Pete and dance educators from the St. Petersburg Dance Alliance. For information and a schedule of classes, visit bodycenterstpete.com.
