A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Cocaine Bear’
Genre: Horror and comedy
Cast: Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta
Director: Elizabeth Banks
Rated: R
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 24 by Universal Pictures.
‘We Have a Ghost’
Genre: Family comedy horror
Cast: David Harbour, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie
Director: Christopher Landon
Rated: PG-13
Finding a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour) haunting their new home turns Kevin (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) and his family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 24 by Netflix.
‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’
Genre: Crime thriller
Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, and Andy Serkis
Director: Jamie Payne
Rated: R
“In Luther: The Fallen Sun” — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on Feb. 24, followed by its Netflix debut on March 10.
‘Jesus Revolution’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Kelsey Grammer
Directors: Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle
Rated: PG-13
In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie-street-preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love, leading to what Time Magazine dubbed a “Jesus Revolution.”
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 24 by Lionsgate.
‘Bruiser’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Trevante Rhodes, Shamier Anderson, Jalyn Hall and Shinelle Azoroh
Director: Miles Warren
Rated: R
In director Miles Warren’s searing feature debut about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 24 by Hulu.
‘Linoleum’
Genre: Science fiction, comedy and drama
Cast: Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, Michael Ian Black, and Tony Shalhoub
Director: Colin West
Not rated
Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children's science TV show called "Above & Beyond," has always had aspirations of being an astronaut.
After a mysterious space-race era satellite coincidentally falls from space and lands in his backyard, his midlife crisis manifests in a plan to rebuild the machine into his dream rocket. As his relationship with his wife (Rhea Seehorn) and daughter (Katelyn Nacon) start to strain, surreal events begin unfolding around him — a doppelgänger moving into the house next door, a car falling from the sky, and an unusual teenage boy forging a friendship with him. He slowly starts to piece these events together to ultimately reveal that there's more to his life story than he once thought.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters Feb. 24 by Shout! Studios.
