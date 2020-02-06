TAMPA — Singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins will take the stage Thursday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $35. Doors will open at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
After a series of indie record releases, Mullins’ critical breakthrough came in 1998. That year saw his album “Soul’s Core” released along with its No. 1 hit “Lullaby.” The single earned a Grammy nomination. “Shimmer,” another single from the album, was featured on the soundtrack for “Dawson’s Creek” and also was a minor hit. Around the same time, “All in My Head,” a song Mullins co-wrote, was featured on the sitcom “Scrubs.”
In 2006, Mullins released “9th Ward Pickin Parlor,” his sixth album. That album spawned the AAA/Americana No. 1 hit “Beautiful Wreck.”
Mullins also co-wrote the Zac Brown Band’s No. 1 country tune “Toes.” In early 2002, he formed supergroup the Thorns with Matthew Sweet and Peter Droge. “Soul’s Core Revival,” Mullins’ most recent album, was released in 2018. For its 20th anniversary, he revisited the music on “Soul’s Core” and recorded new versions of the album. It is not a remix or a remaster of the original, but rather new recordings with new arrangements of the songs.
Prior to “Soul’s Core Revival,” Mullins released “My Stupid Heart” in 2015. That album features a theme that Mullins says can be summed up most succinctly by the song title, “It All Comes Down to Love,” the guiding force behind just about every song on the album.
Audiences can expect to hear songs such as “Lullaby,” “Gulf of Mexico,” “Twin Rocks Oregon,” “Shimmer” and “Anchored in You.” The song arrangements have evolved through the years as he continues to perform them live and grow as an artist.