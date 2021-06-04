Villains are always more interesting if the audience can find elements of their character with which they can identify. If you are overcome with emotion every time you hear Roy Batty’s “Tears in the Rain” speech in “Blade Runner,” you understand this phenomenon. Rutger Hauer’s character may have been the leader of a group of seemingly brutal and rebellious replicants, but their objective was ultimately relatable: freedom from the constraints of a predetermined expiration date — in other words, more life. Khan Noonien Singh, admittedly hardwired as an authoritarian despot, still suffers genuine tragedy that sparks his thirst for revenge. Even poor Gollum has a backstory that stirs up some modicum of compassion.
We’ll just leave Anakin Skywalker out of this conversation.
There has long been a sizable contingent of Disney fans that connect with the studio’s villainous entourage. Entire merchandise lines have been devoted to the bad guys. Villains in Vogue, a boutique showcasing all things evil and ill-famed — flourished from 1992 to 2015 in the Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios theme park. On any given Halloween, you are likely to see as many Ursulas as Ariels, as many Maleficents as Auroras, and as many Captain Hooks as Peter Pans.
You can always count on at least one Cruella cosplayer showing up at a masquerade or comic book convention.
Now we have an updated take on that character with the new Disney live-action film “Cruella,” directed by Craig Gillespie. The movie debuted theatrically May 28 and was released simultaneously on Disney+ with Premier Access.
“Cruella” is far better than it should be — far better, I suspect, than anyone anticipated it would be coming directly from Disney. It is a delicious deviation from the studio’s recent run of live-action reboots and remakes that have been largely storybook abridgments sustained by the undying devotion of longtime Disney fans. Most of these are chiefly shot-for-shot remakes, with an occasional new song, minor story deviation, or character update to better reflect modern moral principles. They lure audiences with the promise of nostalgia — shrewdly evoking our cherished childhood memories — and then spellbind the indulgent fans with a mix of dazzling, high-tech spectacle and familiar cues. The 2019 film “The Lion King,” a live-action remake of the 1994 animated original, excelled in technical achievement with its unparalleled photorealistic CGI, but it did not really add anything significant to the narrative. The remake made more than $1 billion worldwide, but various review aggregators show that audiences prefer the original animated version.
With “Cruella,” Disney avoids most of the pitfalls involved in producing a faithful remake. The new film serves as a prequel to the 1961 animated feature film “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The formula isn’t exactly new: Audiences got a taste of it in 2014’s “Maleficent,” which shifted the perspective and retold the classic fairy tale depicted in 1959’s “Sleeping Beauty” from the antagonist’s point of view. Although “Maleficent” provided more background information on the eponymous villain and attempted to subvert the story’s climax, it still comes across as a chic live-action replay that must adhere to a predestined happily-ever-after fantasy ending.
Aside from introducing familiar characters and dropping in some wink-wink, nudge-nudge set-ups, “Cruella” does not spend much time concerning itself with the events depicted in the original “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” In fact, it is more advantageous to shelve everything you remember about the Disney animated classic when watching “Cruella” and instead compare it to modern superhero origin stories — except, of course, that the lead character turns out to be more of a super-villain.
The film is set in the late 1960s and 1970s, with the story following the exploits of Estella, whose creativity and cleverness are matched by her cunning and spite. After an untimely death leaves her on her own at a young age, she falls in with Jasper and Horace Badun, a pair of young urchins living in an abandoned building in London. Having died her black-and-white hair red to be less conspicuous, Estella quickly becomes the de facto leader of the three-person team of grifters, helping her friends hone their skills as pickpockets and petty thieves.
Estella’s dream, however, is to become a fashion designer. She puts her talents to good use designing and creating clever disguises for the team’s increasingly daring criminal undertakings. During this period, the Badun brothers recognize her potential and eventually manage to land her a job at Liberty, a luxury department store in London.
Unfortunately, her job mainly entails cleaning toilets and taking out garbage, and she is unable to attract the attention of her condescending, snobbish boss.
Through a random series of events, however, she does catch the eye of the Baroness, a tyrannical haute couture designer, who hires her on the spot. This happenstance sets up Estella’s gradual emancipation from incidents in the past that have kept her from becoming the individual she is meant to be. A series of mini epiphanies follow, leading to empowerment, self-confidence, and an aching need for vengeance.
Very early on, the viewer learns that there are two very distinct sides to the main character’s personality: There is Estella, the bright, artistic girl governed by an imposed conscience, with sympathy for the underdog, and a necessitated obligation to behave; and there is Cruella de Vil, a Machiavellian agitator who dreams of being a nonconformist iconoclast and has zero tolerance for incompetence and affability. While there are external forces working against her, it is the internal conflict that truly drives the story in “Cruella.” As the tension mounts, Estella sporadically disappears beneath Cruella as the two aspects of her personality vie for dominance.
There is a revealing line at the heart of the film as Cruella explains that “people need a villain to believe in.” It is rare to see an ends-justify-the-means motif in a Disney production, but that message inescapably underlies the film’s endorsement that happiness comes from embracing your true self. In a battle pitting two ruthless sociopaths against each other, the victor can spin the story to their advantage. Yet at no point does Cruella apologize for her wickedness. Likewise, the script is quite judicious about limiting any displays of affection or remorse.
Emma Stone is superb at playing the Estella/Cruella dichotomy, delivering a splendid Dr. Jekyll/Ms. Hyde impersonation that is both crafty and catastrophic. Stone’s cynicism and bullying are offset by moments of modesty and humanity — but usually when no one else is looking.
Emma Thompson imbues the Baroness with intense pomposity and condescension. She is the perfect nemesis for Cruella: Each time the viewer thinks the Baroness cannot be more terrible, she does something even more appalling. Thompson leaves no doubt that her character is utterly irredeemable.
The Badun brothers are portrayed by Joel Fry and Paul Walter, who breathe life into two stock characters. Jasper and Horace also appear in the original animated film, but are relegated to bumbling henchmen blindly following Cruella’s orders. In “Cruella,” Fry and Walter have an opportunity to explore the intimate relationship that forms between the brothers and Estella.
Other standout performances come from Mark Strong, John McCrea, Andrew Leung, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kayvan Novak.
“Cruella” is fortified immensely by its amazing costumes, brilliant sets and a fantastic soundtrack.
More than a battle for supremacy between fashion titans, this complex origin story boasts a weird punk Dickensian quality that oozes equal parts glam, goth, and immoderation. I’m not sure how parents will react to the way “Cruella” cozies up to decadence and disobedience, but Stone’s performance provides a broad demarcation between genius and madness, villain and antihero. It earns its PG-13 rating due to the unreliability of its main character’s moral compass. While it may depend upon each individual viewer’s personal perspective, “Cruella” doesn’t come off as 21st century apologetics. Its script seeks neither to justify nor celebrate Cruella’s nature. Instead, “Cruella” encourages us to acknowledge those sparks of anarchy and mischievousness that momentarily misdirect us, even though we choose not to act upon them.
It also asks us to recognize that some may choose a much different path.