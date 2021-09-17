ST. PETERSBURG — The Dead Daisies will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 25, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Dead Daisies continue their journey through 2021 with new music, virtual performances and adventures.
The band has gone from one success to the next since the release of its self-titled album in 2013. They have released five studio, one live and one covers album to a growing army of fans worldwide.
Over the last eight years, the band’s DNA has included a collective of legendary musicians that includes John Corabi, Marco Mendoza, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Frank Ferrer, Darryl Jones, Charley Drayton, Deen Castronovo and Jon Stevens, among others. They’ve also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in rock, including Kiss, Guns ’n’ Roses, Scorpions, Aerosmith, Bad Company, Whitesnake, ZZ Top and the Hollywood Vampires.
The Dead Daisies recently started the next chapter of their story by welcoming new band member Glenn Hughes, best known for playing bass and performing vocals in funk rock band Trapeze and stints with both Deep Purple and Black Sabbath. Hughes has taken over lead vocals and bass guitar, joining guitarists Doug Aldrich and David Lowy, along with the monstrous, hard-hitting, powerhouse drummer Tommy Clufetos, former member of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne’s band.
With the addition of Hughes, the Daisies supercharge their front line through his rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity. Hughes was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and boasts a rich history of music that features heavyweights including Deep Purple and Black Country Communion as well as a successful solo career.
The band released “Holy Ground,” their latest album, in January. The album was recorded by producer Ben Grosse at La Fabrique Studio in the south of France. It features 11 hard-hitting songs that will stand up as the finest body of work the band has completed to date.