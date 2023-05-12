CLEARWATER — Brian Dunne will perform Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
Dunne is performing in support of his new album, “Loser on the Ropes,” out now via indie label Kill Rock Stars. He recently made his solo national TV debut on CBS This Morning performing three singles “Sometime After This,” “It’s A Miracle” and “Bad Luck.”
Recorded in Athens, Georgia, with producer Drew Vandenberg, the collection explores defeat and denial, fortune and faith, shame and redemption, all set against the backdrop of a world run by blowhards and phonies who manage to perpetually skate by without cost or consequence.
Born and raised in Monroe, New York, Dunne learned to roll with the hits when he moved to NYC roughly a decade ago, barely scraping by at first as he forged his early career one hard-fought show at a time. In the years that followed, he would go on to release a trio of widely respected albums, share bills with everyone from Cat Power to Caroline Rose and earn praise from the likes of Rolling Stone.
In 2021, Dunne landed an unexpected hit in the Netherlands with “New Tattoo,” a standalone single that reached No. 2 on the Spotify Viral 50 and landed him on a slew of Dutch national TV and radio programs. Within months, Dunne had released his first album in the country and was onstage at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, where he was invited to perform for an audience of 17,000.
“That whole experience taught me that failure and success aren’t these mathematical equations,” said Dunne. “You put your songs out into the world, and you have no control over what happens to them after that. The longer I live, the more I find out I have no control over anything, really.”
Back in the United States, Dunne signed with Kill Rock Stars on the strength of his demos for “Loser on the Ropes,” which he’d whittled down from nearly 200 tunes penned over several years of incessant writing. Working with Vandenberg in Athens, he fleshed the tracks out with analog synthesizers and reverb-drenched guitars to cast a warm, cinematic haze over the whole thing that helped blur the already fuzzy lines between fantasy and reality for the characters who populate the collection. There’s the good-time girl jolted by a revolutionary awakening on “Stand Clear of the Closing,” the daydreamer who nearly drowns in his own inner monologue on “Thinking of a Place,” and the barstool philosopher searching for what it all means on “Sometime After This.”
In 2022, Dunne launched the indie-folk-rock group Fantastic Cat with fellow singer/songwriters Anthony D’Amato, Don DiLego and Mike Montali, releasing their celebrated debut album “The Very Best of Fantastic Cat” to broad acclaim.