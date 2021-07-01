TAMPA — Greyson Chance kicked off his long-awaited “Trophies World Tour” June 25 with a headlining spot at Oklahoma City’s Pride Festival. The tour will bring him to the Tampa Bay area Wednesday, July 7, at Crowbar, 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. For tickets, visit bandsintown.com/e/102602985. For venue information, call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
The acclaimed, chart-topping singer-songwriter will be among the first music artists celebrating with fans this summer. The piano virtuoso’s tour will include shows in major cities across North America including Atlanta, Washington D.C., Nashville, Austin and Denver among many others.
“Not being able to play shows in over a year has been challenging, difficult, and heart-wrenching,” Chance said in a press release announcing the tour. “Considering my favorite part about being an artist is being on stage, I am overwhelmed with happiness that I am finally able to get back out on the road again. I want to assure my fans that we will be celebrating the return of live music safely, but that my show will in fact be that, a celebration. We have been through such a devastating time the past year, and I am ready to bring some much-deserved light back into the world one show at a time. My fans need it, and so do I.”
Named after Chance’s new EP “Trophies,” released June 25 via Arista Records, the tour announcement comes on the heels of his latest dance-inspired anthem “Hellboy,” and follows a healthy slate of single releases put out through the last year’s pandemic, including well-received titles “Boots,” “Dancing Next To Me,” the revealing “Bad to Myself,” in which Chance opened up about his battle with an eating disorder, and this past January’s “Holy Feeling.” Chance’s last EP was 2019’s critically acclaimed “portraits,” which to date has accumulated over 40 million streams, and topped No. 5 on iTunes’ Pop Charts, No. 1 on Apple’s Music Breaking Pop Playlist, and No. 3 on Apple Music’s Best of the Week Playlist upon its release. A world tour followed that included more than 50 sold out dates in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China.
A native of Edmond, Oklahoma, Chance came into the national spotlight in 2010 after an unforgettable performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” that since has been viewed by over 60 million people on YouTube. Since then, the acclaimed recording artist reached over 100 million views online all before the age of 16, and to date has made multiple appearances on “Ellen,” “The Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “CBS This Morning,” “Good Morning America,” and “The Today Show.”
In 2020, Chance opened up about his struggles with an eating disorder and revealed to People Magazine that he would go 48 to 72 hours at a time without eating. Now recovered, Chance uses his platform to be a resource and champion for others in similar situations and has become a strong advocate for mental health awareness. In 2017, Chance came out to the public as gay and credits his family for making it a loving experience. Knowing that others within the LGBTQ community do not have as strong of a support system, he’s made alliances with a number of organizations including the Ally Coalition, which supports the LGBTQ community, and the Human Rights Campaign National Gala, among others. Additional charities Chance has collaborated with include Stand up to Cancer, Make-A-Wish, and Charity: Water.