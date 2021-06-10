Amalie announces Freestyle Explosion Concert lineup
TAMPA — Some of the biggest names in freestyle music will join forces with select ’90s throwback artists for one night of live music Friday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets for the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam Concert are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $39.50. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.
This year's lineup includes female pop sensation Exposé, the “King of Freestyle” Stevie B., and the “Queen of Freestyle” Lisa Lisa. Also on stage, fans will see Latin freestyle sensations George Lamond, TKA K7 and throwback icons Montell Jordan, Tag Team, 69 Boyz, Debbie Deb, Trinere and Pretty Poison all showcasing their biggest rhythmic dance hits. The artists in this lineup influenced the ’80s and ’90s with their style and pop, dance and club music of which remains widely popular and in rotation with today's hits.
Singer, songwriter and producer Stevie B., who was influential in the Latin freestyle music scene of the late ’80s, is best known for his No. 1 ballad "Because I Love You" as well as party jams "Spring Love" and "Party Your Body" and other hits "I Wanna Be the One" and "Dreaming of Love."
Lisa Lisa rose to fame with the certified gold single "I Wonder If I Take You Home," which was released along with her band Cult Jam and huge follow-up hits such as "Can You Feel the Beat," "Head to Toe," "Lost in Emotion" and the
smash ballad "All Cried Out."
Exposé achieved much of their success in the late ’80s and early ’90s when they became the first group to have four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart from their debut album including their No. 1 single "Seasons Change." Their other major hits include "Point of No Return," "Come Go With Me," "Let Me Be the One," "Seasons Change" and "Exposed To Love."
TKA with front man K7 is one of freestyles favorite groups. High energy dance and choreography is one of their signature trademarks and have had hits such as “One Way Love,” “Maria,” “Louder Than Love” and “Tears May Fall.”
SAGES Theater to host auditions
CLEARWATER — SAGES Theater is casting all fall shows and will host auditions Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15 and 16, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Cove Cay Golf Clubhouse, 2612 Cove Cay Drive, Clearwater.
SAGES will be auditioning for staged readings in English and Spanish. Productions include “Phony Baloney,” a play about stopping scams; “Denying Gravity,” a play about fall prevention; and short skits for public service announcements.
SAGES seeks to bring plays with purpose to the community. The group is seeking actors, understudies, stage managers, assistant directors and more. Spots on the cast and crew are available for all productions. SAGES features actors over the age of 50 in all primary roles and welcomes actors of any age in supporting roles.
Performances are scheduled all over Tampa Bay this fall. These auditions are open to experienced thespians and newbies.
Email playswithpurpose@sagestheater.org to get all the details for these audition dates. Candidates will have a chance to audition for multiple parts. Understudies are needed. Call Christine at 727-692-0902 if you have limitations on the amount of time you can be present at auditions.
Dunedin artist’s work to be featured at Morean Arts Center
ST. PETERSBURG — Theo Tamborlane, well known Dunedin artist, has been selected for a special presentation of her work at the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg.
The show will July 6 through 31 with a special reception set for Saturday, July 10, 5 to 7 p.m. The Morean Arts Center is at 719 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. The center selected representative works from two of Tamborlane’s major series of paintings for display and sale. “City Scapes” and “Cast Shadows” have been successfully shown at various exhibits and are already in private collections. This exhibition is in conjunction with Morean’s annual Members’ Show.
Tamborlane has exhibited her work in a wide variety of venues in Florida, New Jersey and New York City. Her paintings are provocative and strong in the statements they make about the complexity of cities and the ephemeral nature of shadows. Her paintings are delightful and colorful. The cities are teeming with movement, color, and excitement while the shadows are mysterious and enchanting. The cities encourage diversity and eccentricity in design and the shadows are fleeting images that demand one take time to stop and look carefully before they are gone.
Tamborlane studied both at the Art Students League and the School of Visual Arts in New York City. She is a member of the Florida Professional Association of Visual Artists, the Exhibiting Society of Artists and is the founder of Uncommon Artists in Florida.
For information about the Morean Arts Center, visit www.moreanartscenter.org.
Off Kilter to perform in Dunedin
DUNEDIN — Off Kilter will perform Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Conmy Center, 750 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin.
Tickets are $25 for standard seating and $35 for limited preferred seating. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Off Kilter is a high-energy Celtic rock band playing a unique blend of traditional Celtic tunes and songs, popular covers with a Celtic rock feel, and original songs. Bagpiper Jamie Holton co-founded Off Kilter, which played at the Canada Pavilion in Epcot for 17 years. Originally from Ormond Beach, he started playing bagpipes at the age of 12. Co-founder and bass player Mark Weldon grew up in Cork City, Ireland, and moved to the United States when he was 18 years old as a motocross champion. Lead guitarist Randy Holbrook has spent most of his life in the Orlando area. In his early years toured with many bands before joining Off Kilter. Scott Zymowski, a native Floridian, has been playing drums his entire life. He toured with the Pat Travers Band for many years as well as many other bands.
The event will feature a supporting act as well as the Isle of Skye Highland Dancers and bagpipers. The show will get underway at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.
Creative Pinellas, Artist Laureate announce 2021-22 programs
LARGO — St. Petersburg native and Julliard trained dancer Helen French was named Artist Laureate by Creative Pinellas in March of this year.
Since then, she has been working behind the scenes with their team to develop a comprehensive program of arts activities centered around dance. The Artist Laureate role is to partner and collaborate with Creative Pinellas in advancing the arts community in Pinellas County and to act as a bridge between artists and the organization. During French’s term, she hopes to elevate experiences for dancers and dance audiences, to increase communication and collaboration within the dance community, and to encourage artists in visual, literary, musical, and other arts disciplines to engage with dance.
Creative Pinellas and French already have a number of collaborations planned. During her time as Artist Laureate, French will respond in movement and dance to various works of art and exhibitions featured in the Gallery at Creative Pinellas. One of her first performances will be at the Emerging Artist Exhibition which opens July 14. That will be followed by a dance response to the COVID Ribbon Memorial which will be on display in the courtyard outside the gallery throughout the summer. Additional dance collaborations will take place including at the Arts Annual Exhibition in November.
In addition, French is working with Creative Pinellas to create a dance residency program which will run Sept. 8 through Oct. 17 and include an open studio environment where dancers can rehearse, collaborate, and create choreography. The space will be open to the public and visitors will be invited to observe, interact, and respond. In conjunction with the dance residency, the Gallery at Creative Pinellas will feature an exhibition of dance photography by both professional and emerging artists.
“We are thrilled to work with Helen to elevate and showcase dance experiences through a multifaceted approach,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “Helen is uniquely qualified to advance art and dance in our community with her storytelling ability, her multidisciplinary approach and her ability to engage other artists. I am confident she will inspire residents, artists and visitors in the form of dance.”
Helen and Creative Pinellas will also be hosting a series of monthly community meetings in an effort to bring the dance community together and discuss how to strengthen it. These meetings will take place in August 2021 through February 2022. To cap off the year, French will collaborate with artist Sharon Ranieri McCaman who creates large-scale sculptures. McCaman’s artwork will be on display at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas and French will create a performance interacting and telling a story with the exhibition pieces.
"I am honored to be selected as this year's Artist Laureate and excited to be in partnership with Creative Pinellas,” said French. “We have developed program ideas that range from engaging community conversations and meet ups, a dance photography exhibit, a dance artist residency, and an interactive exhibit. I think that as we come out of a year of COVID we will see a refocus on the dance and performing arts communities in Pinellas County. The Artist Laureate position is well timed to help facilitate the re-emergence."
For more information about the Creative Pinellas Artist Laureate Program, and additional exhibitions, grants, and activities, visit creativepinellas.org or email Sherri Kelly at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.
Creative Pinellas names mural project artists
LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently announced the artists selected for the Pinellas Trail Mural Project.
The artists are Ricardo Delgado, Yhali Ilan, Daniel Barojas, and Taylor Smith. Each artist will design and paint a mural on one of the four entryways of two Pinellas Trail tunnels. One of the tunnels is located in Palm Harbor and one in Tarpon Springs. A partnership between Creative Pinellas and Pinellas County Public Works, the Pinellas Trail Mural Project aims to diminish graffiti, build excitement and interest, and foster community beautification projects.
“The county is pleased to extend the proven success of the graffiti abatement program to the Pinellas Trail where the murals will be seen by thousands of residents and visitors each month,” said Tom Washburn, transportation division director. “This partnership among the county, Creative Pinellas and the Florida Department of Transportation offers a new and distinctive vision for transportation infrastructure.”
The selected artists will be available to hear input from the community during an online meeting scheduled for Monday, June 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Those interested can sign up to take part in the Zoom meeting by visiting creativepinellas.org/muralarts-pinellastrail. Several meetings have already been held to gauge interest in the project and find out how the designs can best represent the people, places, and history of the surrounding community. A community survey of area residents and trail users completed during the planning stage of this project revealed that the addition of murals would add to the overall experience of the trail. Respondents reported being inspired by artists and their work and appreciative of the landscape and unique sights along the trail.
“We are so excited to be adding to the beauty, interest and personality of the Pinellas Trail and creating opportunities for our area artists,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “The collaboration with the community has also been wonderful. Many people have engaged with us through the survey and open meetings, sharing ideas of imagery they would like to see and how they want the art to make them feel.”
All four of the selected artists have extensive mural experience. They share the use of bold, vibrant color and upbeat, energetic designs but each has their own sense of style and will bring a unique point of view to their given locations. Creative Pinellas will be sharing updates and progress on creativepinellas.org as the artists’ work gets underway later this summer. Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to walk or ride by and see them in action, during the process.
For additional information on the mural program and Creative Pinellas, email Sherri Kelly at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.
