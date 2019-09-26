Three Dog Night Experience to perform at Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
PINELLAS PARK — The Three Dog Night Experience will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park.
Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com.
Three popular tenors — including Roy Michaels of the Brooklyn Bridge, showman Steve Cruz, and Las Vegas veteran John LaValle — have joined forces to create a spectacular tribute to Three Dog Night. This is not just a tribute to the iconic band but rather an engaging and exciting concert experience that audiences will make audiences feel as though they are spending an evening with Three Dog Night.
Delivering the rock-solid musical accompaniment is the band Breeze, featuring Roy Rauschenberg, Ed Huerta, Larry Dinan and Jason Rosner.
Three Dog Night ruled the airwaves between 1969 to 1975, with 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, seven of which went gold. This tribute show will deliver all the best hits from the band’s extensive catalog, including such classics as “One,” “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Eli’s Coming,” “One Man Band,” “Shambala,” “Old Fashioned Love Song,” “Joy to the World” and many more.
LGBTQ Resource Center film screening set
GULFPORT — The LGBTQ Resource Center at Gulfport Public Library will continue its monthly LGBTQ Film Series with a screening Thursday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., in the Friends Room at Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport.
The feature film will be a 2001 cult classic musical about a transgender woman and her rock band.
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The film series is a free gathering to watch a film in the company of friends and neighbors on the second Thursday of each month.
For information, call 727-893-1074 or visit www.mygulfport.us/lgbtq-resources.
The LGBTQ Resource Center is a project of the nonprofit Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Public Library. The center provides collections, services and events throughout the year to the local LGBTQ community, its friends and family. Find out more about the center, the Circle of Friends and the library online at www.mygulfport.us/gpl.
Your Real Stories to present ‘Satchmo & St. Pete’
ST. PETERSBURG — “Satchmo & St Pete: A Love Story” will be presented Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., at the Historic Manhattan Casino, 642 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $35. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
The event will feature the story of Louis Armstrong’s daughter and St. Pete residents whose lives were impacted by Satchmo’s legacy. With their signature theatrical journalism model, Your Real Stories, in partnership with the city of St. Petersburg and the Open Partnership Education Network at USF St. Pete, creates an evening of live theater, music and dance at the Historic Manhattan Casino, where Satchmo played on tours of St. Pete, based on interviews with Armstrong’s daughter, her mother, and St. Pete residents who saw Armstrong perform on both sides of Central Avenue.
There will be a red carpet, professional dancers, cash bar, and a jazz combo.
Keith Stillwagon art auction benefit party set
GULFPORT — A benefit art auction and dance party will be presented Friday, Sept. 27, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd., Gulfport.
The event will feature the works of mural artist and Army veteran Keith Stillwagon. Live and silent auctions will offer the public an opportunity to own a Stillwagon original, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the artist. The event will offer complimentary admission, a cash bar and live music by the Gulfport Swamp Opera and TC Carr & the Bolts of Blue.
Stillwagon’s artistic ability began to show in 1949, at the age of 5. At that time, he was ridiculed for his compulsion to draw and was discouraged to develop his creative skills both at home and at school. During the Vietnam era, at the age of 17, Stillwagon enlisted in the Army as an infantry soldier. After his honorable discharge, he purchased his first set of paints and set out to teach himself the fundamentals of drawing and painting through instructional manuals. Over the years, Stillwagon worked odd jobs to support his pursuit of self-expression through visual media. His iconic Florida-themed murals and original paintings appear in galleries, in books, poster prints, record covers, theatre backdrops, private collections and on public and privately-owned buildings worldwide.
The benefit is sponsored in part by Enroy Foundation Inc., a Gulfport nonprofit for the arts, and the city of Gulfport.
Tarpon Art Guild to present ‘Wildlife Expressionism’
TARPON SPRINGS — “Wildlife Expressionism,” a special exhibition featuring the works of Violet Skye, will be presented in October at the Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
A reception will take place Friday, Oct. 11, 6 to 8 p.m., at Tarpon Art Guild. Light refreshments will be provided. The event is free and the public is welcome.
Skye earned her Bachelor in Fine Art Cum Laude degree from Mesa University of Colorado. She considers herself a colorist with a painterly style. Her expressionist style allows her to capture more than meets the eye with her wildlife and cityscapes.
For information, call 727-744-3323.
Early Bird Dinner Theatre stages ‘Steel Magnolias’
CLEARWATER — A new production of “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, will run through Oct. 20 at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.
The show opened Sept. 7 and is directed by Donna Donnelly. The cast includes Elizabeth Bell, Susan Gill, Kagey Good, Dana Mauro, Jacquelyn Flaherty Penters and Margee Sapowsky. TJ Gill serves as stage manager. Alan Mohney Jr. designed and constructed the set.
“It is wonderful,” said Susan Fletcher Lyons, Early Bird’s producer. “Audiences will have so much fun watching ‘Steel Magnolias.’ It has a lot of heart. It is a hilarious and touching story of friendship between women and the bonds they share.”
This is Donnelly’s third time directing at Early Bird.
“Since its premiere production in 1987, ‘Steel Magnolias’ has become the quintessential tribute to the strength, ‘steel,’ wisdom and compassion of the Southern woman,” said Donnelly. “It's a joyous story of how friendship and love can help overcome most tragedies life will throw our way. These six outspoken and sassy ladies meet regularly in a beauty shop where they share stories, gossip, recipes and advice, all with rapid-fire repartee & outrageous wit. As the story unfolds, we’re taken on an emotional ride, ultimately heartwarming, life-affirming and a powerhouse of laughs.”
Following the run of “Steel Magnolias,” Early Bird Dinner Theatre will stage “Spirit Level,” directed by Patrick Brafford and running Oct. 27 through Dec. 12.
The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters.
Shows are 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com or email susan.lyons@earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
Your Real Stories to present ‘Marriage Stories’
ST. PETERSBURG — Your Real Stories will present “Marriage Stories” Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at ArtsXchange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.
“Marriage Stories” will be an evening of theater and conversation, based on interviews with nationally acclaimed journalists Susan Green and Robin Phillips along with Florida couples representing various perspectives on marriage equality, including event partner Equality Florida’s executive director Nadine Smith and her spouse Andrea Smith. Green and Phillips are the authors of “The Marriage Battle: A Family Tradition.”
A panel conversation with the audience will follow the performance. Admission is free. For information or to register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
West Coast Players to present ‘Lysistrata’
CLEARWATER — West Coast Players will present “Lysistrata,” by Ellen McLaughlin, inspired by Aristophanes, running Oct. 4-20, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
The production will be directed by Susan Demers, by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21 a person. Call 727-437-2363 or email boxoffice@wcplayers.com. For information, visit wp2.wcplayers.org.
It is 411 B.C. and the men of Greece have officially lost their minds. The war between Athens and Sparta drags on decade after decade and diplomats are helpless to bring the craziness of the conflict to an end. Enter Lysistrata, not your average housewife, who proposes to halt the bloodshed by denying the warriors all bedroom privileges. The ultimatum: Lay down your arms or you are not laying down with your wife! This is the ultimate no-sex comedy.
Eight O’Clock Theatre to present ‘Curtain Up’ musical revue
LARGO — Eight O’Clock Theatre will present “Curtain Up” Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets are $28.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
This energetic and moving musical revue will bring the best of golden age and contemporary musical theater to audiences for one weekend only. The production will feature songs from “Guys and Dolls,” “Damn Yankees,” “Rent,” and “Wicked,” with a little Webber and Kander & Ebb thrown in for good measure. The songs will be performed by some of the area’s best performers, such as Domenic Bisesti, Sadra Bostick, Betsy Byrd, Christina Capehart, Ronnie DeMarco, Ronnie Farley, Amy Fee, Stephen Fee, James Grenelle, Latoya McCormick, Gloria Rice and Laura Stack.
Rocco Morabito will direct with Emi Stefanov serving as music director.
Sunset Sounds coming to Oldsmar this fall
OLDSMAR — The city of Oldsmar will launch Sunset Sounds, a free concert series, this fall.
The event location will be along the waterfront of Upper Tampa Bay at R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive West, in Oldsmar. The inaugural concert will take place Friday, Oct. 18, and will feature tropical rock music by the Trop Rock Junkies.
The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m., with music beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs. Food trucks will be available for concessions. The public is invited to enjoy this free evening of live music under the amphitheater and the stars.
22N to perform at First Friday St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG — The First Friday block party will take place Friday, Oct. 4, 5:30 to 10 p.m., on Central Avenue between Second Street and Third Street in St. Petersburg.
Sponsored by Sam Adams Brewery, Truly Hard Seltzer, the city of St. Petersburg, the Breakfast Optimists Club and Q105, the event will feature a live performance by 22N as well as vendors, swag, stein hoisting and food and drink specials at participating restaurants.
First Friday St. Pete is a showcase for the bands, drinks, and food that makes St Petersburg Florida’s most exciting city. Held on the first Friday of every month, the downtown block party features free admission and is open to all ages and families. Net proceeds from each event benefit charitable efforts, with a focus on youth education and children’s health.
For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/505376743578475/.
Little Big Show to play Sunset Beach Concert Series
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Recreation Division, Advent Health North Pinellas and Gulf Coast Air Conditioning and Energy Improvement will present an evening with Little Big Show Thursday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., at Sunset Beach, 1800 Gulf Road, Tarpon Springs.
The concert is part of this year’s Sunset Beach Concert Series. The series offers an opportunity for music lovers to enjoy a night under the stars while listening to live performances that cover multiple genres, from today’s dance and pop to classic disco, funk and rock. The Sunset Beach Music Series will run through November on the first Thursday of the month.
The event is free. Overflow parking and shuttle will be at Tarpon Springs High School. A shuttle runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Refreshments will be available to purchase. Pets and alcohol are prohibited.
For information, visit TSRDonline.com or call 727-942-5628.
Dunedin Brewery to host Oktobeerfest
DUNEDIN — The annual Oktobeerfest event will run Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 3-6, at Dunedin Brewery, 937 Douglas Ave, Dunedin.
The celebration will include both seasonal and specialty beers, an exclusive German food menu, and extensive live music performances throughout the weekend. Musical performers will include Row Jomah, Ajeva, Cat Box, Hurricane Party, DeLeon Family Oktoberfest Band, DJ 45Revolver, Brain Emoji, Mike Dillon Band, Mountain Holler, Swampland Symphony and Eric McFadden.
Admission is free. For information, including a festival schedule, visit dunedinbrewery.com.
South Pasadena Community Band to launch new season
The South Pasadena Community Band will kick off its new season with “Fall Fiesta,” set for Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Treasure Island Community Center, 1 Park Place, 106th Avenue in Treasure Island; and Thursday, Oct. 17, at South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive S., South Pasadena. Both concerts are free and start at 7:30 p.m.
“Fall Fiesta” will feature cool music with a Latin touch. The band is composed of approximately 40 musicians who volunteer their time and talent to provide these free concerts to the community.
For more information, including a complete program music list, visit www.southpasadenaband.com/upcoming-program.
D-Deuce announces upcoming Tampa Bay area shows
D-Deuce recently returned from a micro-tour covering New Mexico and California. The blues-infused acoustic rock duo will perform a series of concerts in the coming weeks around the Tampa Bay area.
D-Deuce features Karen Payne-Taylor on lead vocals and partner Christopher Payne-Taylor on acoustic rock guitar and back-up. Starting out as Karyn Satin & the Bedsheets in the New York City punk era, they played and hung with Stilettos frontwoman Elda Stiletto, the Dead Boys, Shirts and Ramones. Since then, they have migrated to more bluesy, intellectual ground, often characterized as a cross between Leonard Cohen and Muddy Waters.
Taking the stage at 5, Karen now holds sway with a hallelujah voice that channels just about every emotion known to humankind. A lyricist since he was 17, Christopher is a recovering poet who cooks raw ideas down into penetrating narratives. Today, D-Deuce celebrates the three paradoxes that have infused the blues since the Mississippi Delta days: sex and religion, despair and hope, loss and redemption.
Following is a list of upcoming D-Deuce performances:
- Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., at SumitrA Espresso Lounge, 2838 Beach Blvd S., Gulfport
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., at Black Crow Coffee Co., 722 Second St. N., St. Petersburg
- Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m., at Chattaways, 358 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg
The New Rulers to kick off concert series at Horan Park
ST. PETE BEACH – The city of St. Pete Beach will kick off this year’s October Concert Series with a performance by the New Rulers Friday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., in Horan Park, at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
Attendees may bring their lawn chairs and blankets. The event is free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. There also will be a 50/50 raffle. The music begins at 7 p.m.
Upcoming concerts in the series are as follows:
- Oct. 11 — Horny Toads
- Oct. 18 — The Black Honkeys
- Oct. 25 — Big Brother Band
For information, call 727-363-9245 or visit www.spbrec.com.