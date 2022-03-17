Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Deadpool, the Hulk, Gamora, and Elektra walk into a bar in an alternate timeline due to a rift in the multiverse. Recognizing that they’re from a parallel dimension, the bartender mixes frozen pineapple, rum, and coconut milk in her countertop particle accelerator. What is she making? A piña collider.
Most time travel movies are about going back to the past to change an event that somehow leads to personal tragedy or a full-blown, extinction-level event. “Back to the Future,” the first film in the trilogy, follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) when he is sent back to 1955 where he inadvertently alters an event that brought his mother and father together. In order to keep himself from being wiped out of existence, he has to fix the past.
Terry Gilliam’s 1995 film “12 Monkeys” offers a much darker variation on the time-travel motif in which James Cole (Bruce Willis), a prisoner living in an underground complex beneath Philadelphia in 2035, is repeatedly sent back in time to isolate a virus that has wiped out most of humanity.
In “The Terminator,” another franchise-starter, the script subverts the time-travel-to-avert-catastrophe treatment by giving the upper hand to Skynet, a self-aware, belligerent artificial intelligence that is trying to exterminate those pesky humans in the not-too-distant future. Skynet uses time travel tech to send a cybernetic assassin back in time to kill Sarah Conner. Sarah turns out to be the mother of the John Conner, leader of the future resistance. Fortunately, Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) — a human soldier from the future — also makes the trip back in time to protect Sarah and, ultimately, the future of humanity.
If you need additional examples of time travel tropes, feel free to check out the “big ball of wibbly wobbly, timey wimey stuff” that is “Doctor Who,” or one of the many occasions that the Star Trek franchise has relied upon time travel to protect all of those “ugly bags of mostly water.”
Along comes “The Adam Project,” a new film directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. It was released on Netflix March 11.
The central idea behind “The Adam Project” isn’t even remotely original: It’s yet another variation on the familiar theme. A future time traveler returns to the past to right a wrong, fix a glitch, and restore the appropriate timeline. In this case, it’s fighter pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) who recognizes that things aren’t the way they should be in a dystopian 2050. He hijacks his own “time jet” for an unauthorized mission, which makes the authorities a bit bothered. This is made clear in the opening scene, when another time jet gives chase and opens fire but doesn’t do any permanent damage because none of the other cast members have appeared on screen and no one wants to watch a three-minute movie.
The setup is a little goofy, but that’s OK because that’s not what makes “The Adam Project” interesting. Adam crash-lands in 2022 — hey, that’s now! — where he turns to the one person he can trust: himself. Young Adam (Walker Scobell) isn’t what you’d expect: At 12, he’s small for his age, he’s an asthmatic, and bigger kids at school bully him relentlessly. He is also grieving the recent death of his father.
Adult Adam must balance two aspirations. First, he has to nullify all the damage done to the timeline by Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener), who has manipulated events to become the most powerful woman in 2050. Second, he must repair broken familial relationships. That aspect of the movie includes finding his missing wife, Laura (Zoe Saldaña), and reconnecting with his mother, Ellie Reed (Jennifer Garner), and father, Louis Reed (Mark Ruffalo).
To its credit, “The Adam Project” doesn’t skimp on drama. The film explores the nuances of interrelationships and how we relate to our parents as children, and later, as adults — if we have that opportunity. The personal epiphanies and the emotional stakes resonate on a level that is uncommon in an age of brainless, big-budget franchise films that focus on action, special effects, and spectacle.
The escapist adventure is there, too, but Levy isn’t afraid to take it down a notch to deliver a well-timed, unexpectedly heartfelt moment here and there.
The fact that the cast is populated by actors who have portrayed Marvel superheroes is mere coincidence … probably. Garner portrayed Elektra in “Daredevil” (2003) and “Elektra” (2005). Ruffalo and Saldaña are both part of the official Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in multiple films as, respectively, the Hulk and Gamora.
Reynolds, who stars as the titular Marvel Comics character in “Deadpool,” is known for playing character who are self-deprecating. He uses that in “The Adam Project,” though not to the point of excess. He even tosses in a dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe when young Adam speculates about how time travel might cause a multiverse. Adult Adam quips “It’s not a multiverse! My God, we watched too many movies.”
In terms of style and tone, “The Adam Project” has more in common with a classic Steven Spielberg film than anything that’s come from Marvel Studios. The director clearly wanted to do something different.
“It’s definitely a throwback to a deeply nostalgic breed of Amblin film that, for me, epitomizes what I want movies to be: adventure-filled and wish fulfillment-fueled, but also funny and warm,” Levy said in the film’s production notes. “The truth is, I feel like our storytelling and film industry has evolved to a point where there’s escapist popcorn movies or there’s movies about big ideas that are resonant and important. But the movies we loved from the past somehow were able to be both.”
Like many time travel films, “The Adam Project” also relies on nostalgia to connect with viewers.
“Nostalgia is the greatest drug on Earth and this movie very much steps in the existing footprint of those films in that there’s a complete absence of narrative cynicism, an abundance of wonder mixed with comedy and levity, and just absolute gut punches of emotion,” Reynolds said. “They also had this wonderful element of action and adventure. So, the opportunity to actually make a movie like that — it was a hard thing to pull off, but it was worth it for both of us because it’s so personal. I have not personally done a lot of movies that really reflected my own life the way ‘The Adam Project’ does.”
It's not without flaws. The temporal mechanics don’t make much sense, and the film’s internal logic is inconsistent. The bad guys are deliberately dumb. Maya’s armored henchmen appear in such copious numbers that my daughter compared their time jet to a circus clown car. Garner deserved more screen time, and Reynolds could have truncated some of his sardonic rants.
Still, “The Adam Project” latches onto viewers and takes them on an exhilarating joyride.
In a film populated by many talented actors, it would be easy for the new kid on the block to fade into the background. That doesn’t happen in “The Adam Project.” Scobell, a newcomer to the big screen, gives a solid breakthrough performance and somehow manages to match Reynolds’ rhythm and snarkiness.
“The Adam Project” is like the old Frosted Mini-Wheats commercial: The adult in me likes the film’s surprising emotional depth, but the kid in me loves the sci-fi escapism and CGI action.