DSL* Dire Straits Legacy, Big Country to play Tampa Theatre
TAMPA — Red Comet Productions will present DSL* Dire Straits Legacy and Big Country on Friday, March 6, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-274-8287 or visit tampatheatre.org.
The show will pair members of two of the greatest bands of the 1980s.
While Dire Straits no longer exists in its original form — and any slim hope the band will reform has been quashed by reports that Mark Knopfler may never tour again — DSL* Dire Straits Legacy brings together five of the original musicians who recorded and toured as members of Dire Straits, including Phil Palmer, Danny Cummings, Mel Collins, Jack Sonni, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alan Clark. They are joined onstage by frontman Marco Caviglia, one of the world’s leading authorities on the music of Dire Straits and Knopfler’s guitar style. Also on board are legendary record producer and bassist Trevor Horn, and Primiano Di Biase, one of Italy’s most sought-after keyboardists.
“Dire Straits cannot exist without Mark Knopfler, but we are the next best thing,” the band stated in a press release promoting the concert. “DSL* Dire Straits Legacy brings the music of Dire Straits — played by the musicians who made it — to fans who have been starved of hearing it for far too long.”
Big Country gained worldwide success with the release of their album “The Crossing.” The album spawned the classic singles “Fields of Fire,” “Chance,” and their signature song “In a Big Country,” which went on to sell more than 2 million copies and drive the album to three Grammy nominations. The run of success continued throughout the 1980s with the release of the single “Wonderland” and their second album, “Steeltown,” in 1984. That album debuted at No. 1 in the UK and featured the hit singles “East of Eden,” “Just a Shadow” and “Where the Rose Is Sown.”
Application period opens for 2020 Individual Artist Grant Program
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance in partnership with the city of St. Petersburg’s Office of Cultural Affairs is accepting applications for the Individual Artist Grant Program
Now in its fourth year, these 15 $1,000 grants are intended to provide financial assistance to St. Petersburg resident artists for specific projects. The program is designed to support public engagement of individual work in the visual arts, craft arts, dance, music, theater or literature.
The applicant's resume must show commitment to the art form through education, training or professional experience, and must show evidence of exhibition, public performance or being published during the past two years.
The grant period is May 1, 2020, through Sept. 18, 2020. Applicants may request funding up to $1,000. The application deadline is Friday, April 3, 5 p.m.
For application and guidelines, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/applications-open-for-2020-individual-artist-grants.
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is the umbrella organization serving the arts and cultural community. The organization advocates for the arts, facilitates the growth of the arts community, and drives arts-related economic development in St. Petersburg.
Matinee Opera Players to perform
PINELLAS PARK — The Matinee Opera Players will present “Spring into Opera” on Sunday, April 19, 3 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Matinee Opera Players feature opera arias, duets and scenes, Broadway songs and classics. The show is family-friendly and children are welcome. Refreshments will be available at intermission.
The concert is free, but donations are appreciated. For information, call 727-204-4163.
Creative Pinellas to host ‘Glass in the Gallery,’ ‘Gialanella in the Gardens’
LARGO — Two exhibits will open Thursday, March 5, at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
“Glass in the Gallery” will be a group exhibition of glass art in the gallery at Creative Pinellas. “Gialanella in the Gardens” will offer a display of artist Donald Gialanella’s steel assemblage sculptures in the Florida Botanical Gardens.
The glass exhibit was curated by artistic director Mary Childs and the Duncan McClellan Gallery in St. Petersburg and features more than 40 pieces of glass art created by some of the most renowned regional and national glass artists. “Glass in the Gallery” will be on display March 6 through April 19. Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.
Gialanella’s metal sculptures will on display through the next year in the Florida Botanical Gardens, which is open to the public daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Like most things we do in the gallery, this is a first for us,” said Barbara St. Clair, chief executive of Creative Pinellas. “We are so delighted to showcase these talented artists and by the community response we have already received for these exceptional exhibits, we believe they will be truly memorable.”
An opening reception for the two exhibits will take place Thursday, March 5, 6 to 9 p.m., in the gallery at Creative Pinellas. Opening night will feature a meet-and-greet with Gialanella and Childs as well as several of the glass artists displaying work. The event is free and open to the public with light refreshments and a cash bar.
“Glass in the Gallery features a variety of sculptures created using a mix of traditional and contemporary glass-working techniques,” said Childs. “The inspirations for these pieces derive from both culturally conventional use of the medium, as well as exploratory applications.”
Creative Pinellas and the Florida Botanical Gardens are located next door to one another at the Pinewood Cultural Park in Largo. Visitors to the park can easily walk from the gallery to the gardens and enjoy two exciting arts experiences in one trip.
“I'm thrilled about my upcoming exhibit in the Florida Botanical Gardens,” said Gialanella. “It's an ideal environment to showcase these three repurposed object sculptures that highlight the responsible use of materials and the importance of recycling.”
For information about Creative Pinellas, visit creativepinellas.org.
Second Saturday ArtWalk set
ST. PETERSBURG — The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk on Saturday, March 14, 5 to 9 p.m.
The monthly event allows attendees to explore St. Petersburg’s five exciting arts districts as more than 40 artists’ studios and galleries open their doors. Many of the ArtWalk galleries celebrate the opening of brand-new exhibitions each month. It’s an exciting time to see new work by local and national artists, enjoy refreshments and often live music.
For a map and list of participants, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org.