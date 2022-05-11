ST. PETERSBURG — The Head and the Heart take the stage Friday, May 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Head and The Heart are hitting the road for the “Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour” which will kick off May 20 in St. Petersburg.
“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over two and a half years since we last toured,” said the band in a press release. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”
Initially self-released in 2011, The Head and The Heart’s self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including “Rivers and Roads,” “Down in The Valley” and “Lost in My Mind,” and is now certified gold. The band followed up with 2013’s “Let’s Be Still” and 2016’s “Signs of Light,” with “Signs of Light” securing the No. 1 position on Rock Album Charts, securing the band’s first No. 1 at Alternative position with “All We Ever Knew.”
The band’s fourth full-length album, “Living Mirage,” was released to critical praise in 2019. “Missed Connection” secured the No. 1 position on the Alternative Chart and No. 1 at Mediabase and BDS alternative charts, already having achieved No. 1 on the AAA chart. The album’s breakout track, “Honeybee,” became a fan favorite with more than 153 million total global streams and 1 million global weekly streams. They have appeared in Cameron Crowe’s “Roadies,” with music featured in countless other commercials, films and TV. The band has established their status as a touring powerhouse, having landed prime time mainstage slots at Coachella and Lollapalooza. In total, the band has performed 15 times on national television including appearances on “Ellen,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Austin City Limits” and more.
Earlier this year, the band released the new song “Tiebreaker” ahead of their fifth studio album, “Every Shade of Blue,” which arrived April 29 on Reprise/Warner Records.
“‘Tiebreaker’ is like a carnival ride through a wide variety of characters and relationships: lovers laughing uncontrollably, a married couple bickering, teenagers falling for each other in the moment,” said Jonathan Russell. “It makes you wonder — what do we all have in common?”
“Every Shade of Blue” was produced by Grammy-award winning songwriter, producer and engineer Jesse Shatkin, except for album tracks “Shadows,” “Don’t Show Your Weakness” and “Love We Make” which were produced by Andrew Sarlo, and “Paradigm,” produced by John Hill and Sammy Witte, and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, in New York.