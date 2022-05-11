CLEARWATER — “Jersey Boys” will be presented Tuesday and Wednesday, May 24-25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical. The show features top 10 hits: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes off You” and “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night).”
They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard … and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story —- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.
The show contains smoke, gun shots, strobe lights, drug references, sexual situations and profane "authentic Jersey" language.