CLEARWATER — “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Live in Concert, is set for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Featuring a soundtrack that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Live in Concert pairs a screening of the Academy Award-winning animated film with live musicians and turntables featuring a DJ scratcher live on stage.
Emmy-winner Daniel Pemberton composed a sprawling score of boundary-pushing original music that is complimented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.
Miles is an Afro-Latino teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway and gains mysterious powers. Joined by spider-heroes from parallel universes, Miles must master his new powers to save his city from a villain who could destroy it all.