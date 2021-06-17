DUNEDIN — Nearly everyone remembers sleeping under a quilt made by their mother or grandmother, and many of those quilts were made from time-honored traditional quilt designs. Today’s quiltmakers take those designs as departure points for works that are often inspired by nature, personal or world events.
The Dunedin Fine Art Center will present four unique exhibits that showcase work being done with fabric today from around the world. The exhibits will run June 18 through Aug. 15 at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.
Attendees will discover wall-to-wall quilts and textiles. The exhibits will blanket the center this summer. Support for these exhibits comes from Nancy and David Bilheimer; Syd and Irwin Entel; Rachael Wood and Jonathan Barnes; Cathy and Stan Simms; Mike and Amanda Bowman; Chip and Gail Gamble; Dick and Sandy Kennedy; Peter and Paula Vosotas; Carr, Riggs, & Ingram LLC; Paul Mascazine and James Harper; Holiday Inn Express of Dunedin; State of Florida — Division of Cultural Affairs; and the city of Dunedin.
Following is a summary of the individual exhibits running June 18 through Aug. 15:
Tentmakers of Cairo
The market of the tentmakers is in the heart of Old Islamic Cairo. Tentmaker work is brilliantly colored appliqué and is historically made by men. The intricate designs are often derived from Mosque floors and Koranic calligraphy. The exhibit will include a demonstration and guest appearance by the tentmakers. The date has not yet been announced.
Social Justice Sewing Academy
Founded in 2017, the Social Justice Sewing Academy is a youth education program that bridges artistic expression with activism to advocate for social justice. Through a series of hands-on workshops in schools, prisons and community centers across the country, SJSA empowers youth to use textile art as a vehicle for personal transformation and community cohesion and become agents of social change.
Cloth in Common
This exhibit will feature personal projects and works on the theme of “greenspaces” by a 12-person international invitational fiber arts collective representing artistic, soulful perspectives from around the globe.
The Return of Velvet Elvis
Now that everyone got their feet wet painting on the daunting surface of velvet in “Velvet Elvis 2020,” Velvet Elvis is back. While paintings from the 1950s were once considered the ultimate in tackiness, the nostalgia and vintage chic of the genre has made them quite collectible.
The Dunedin Fine Art Center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more than four decades, the Dunedin Fine Art Center has been offering creative educational experiences in the visual arts. The center aims to stimulate both awareness and appreciation of the arts through exhibitions, lectures, studio classes, workshops and more. Between its amazing exhibits, exciting events, educational classes and the Kid’s Corner, the Dunedin Fine Art Center has something for everyone of every age.
For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.