TAMPA — Stu Cook and Doug Clifford, the original rhythm section of CCR, will perform live with their Creedence Clearwater Revisited band Wednesday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., in the new 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $100. Visit Ticketmaster.com. The show is for those 21 and older.
This is an auspicious year for the boyhood friends as not only is it the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which they played, but also marks their 25th year as Revisited and the final formal year of touring.
After performing thousands of concerts delivering CCR hits live to millions of fans, Cook and Clifford have announced they are taking their hard charging touring band Creedence Clearwater Revisited off the road after the band’s 25th anniversary in their farewell “Final Revival Tour.”
"Our project has only been to celebrate and honor the original band,” Cook told Billboard’s Gary Graff in April 2019. “When we started, we were the only original members performing the music, and that had been a void for over 25 years. To get a second bite of the apple with such a great catalog was a real blessing for us. We actually, in the course of this work, found that we have more fans now than we ever did, and they're younger than they ever were — three full generations, working on a fourth. That certainly makes us feel like it's all been worth it."
Clifford and Cook launched their Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to once again perform live in concert the hit songs of Creedence Clearwater Revival — touchstones of a generation. The two have nearly done it all during their careers in the music business. From the time they met on the first day of home room in the seventh grade some 60 years ago and formed their first band, to the meteoric launch of Creedence Clearwater Revival 51 years ago, to headlining Woodstock 50 years ago, to their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, to their conception of the Creedence Clearwater Revisited project, and on to 25 years of non-stop worldwide touring, their unique friendship and partnership in rock and roll has endured.
“In the beginning Cosmo and I decided that if we could find the musicians that could capture the sound and recreate what the music was about, we’d do it,” said Cook.
As fans around the world can attest, they found the right players. Lead guitarist Kurt Griffey brings crowds to their feet and the front of the stage with his solos. He has recorded and toured with other notable musicians including members of the Eagles, Foreigner, the Moody Blues, Wings, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Santana and Journey. Crushing it on lead vocal and rhythm guitar is Dan McGuiness. The purity, power and range of McGuiness’ soaring voice hits spot on and right to the heart. Multi-instrumentalist Steve Gunner rounds out the group.
“Gunn provides live all the overdubs that were on the records,” Clifford said. “Keyboard, acoustic guitar, percussion, harmonica and the high harmonies.”
This bittersweet and auspicious end for Revisited’s formal touring career after 25 years comes at the same time as the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which Cook and Clifford played with CCR. The magic created by CCR in its short lifespan of three and a half years has been shared many times over with multi-generational fans around the world thanks to Stu and Doug’s vision with Creedence Clearwater Revisited.