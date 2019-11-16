CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated comedian Steven Wright will take the stage Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Wright made his first “Tonight Show” appearance in 1982 where he received a rare invite from Johnny Carson to return the next night. He has been cracking up audiences around the world ever since with his off-beat routines. In addition to releasing beloved albums and specials, Wright appeared in films such as Oliver Stone’s “Natural Born Killers,” Nora Ephron’s “Mixed Nuts” and Dave Chappelle’s “Half-Baked.” Wright was the first inductee into the Boston Comedy Hall of Fame in 2008 and is a regular guest with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.
One of four children, Wright was raised in Burlington, Massachusetts. Upon graduating from Emerson College and holding a bevy of odd jobs, Wright attended an “open mike” audition and became a regular performer at Ding Ho’s Comedy Club and Chinese Restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
After his big break on “The Tonight Show,” Wright expanded his comedy career to include comedy albums, film and television appearances. His 1985 debut album, “I Have a Pony,” earned him a Grammy nomination. In 1985, he starred in his first HBO Special “A Steven Wright Special.” In 1989, Wright was honored with an Academy Award for Best Short Film for his film entitled “The Appointments of Dennis Jennings” in which he starred and co-wrote. Other stars of the film included Laurie Metcalf and British comedian Rowan Atkinson.
In September of 1990, Wright starred in his second stand-up special for HBO called “Wicker Chairs and Gravity.” The special included stand-up from the Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto and a short film shot on location in New York and New Jersey.
In October of 2006, Wright premiered the hour special “When the Leaves Blow Away,” on Comedy Central. The special was released on DVD in April 2006 and includes his 1999 short film “One Soldier” and a segment of a 1988 performance at a Boston comedy club.
Wright’s second CD, “I Still Have a Pony,” was released by Comedy Central Records in September 2007. The CD earned Wright his second Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.
In 2013, Wright received the Johnny Carson Comedy Legend Award. The award is given each year to a celebrated comedian who has been influenced by Carson in some way and has left his or her own mark on the comedy world. In past years, award recipients have included Dick Cavett, Cloris Leachman and Ed Asner.