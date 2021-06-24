DFAC announces upcoming workshops
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Fine Art Center has added a couple of workshops this summer featuring quilt and textile artists from across the globe.
The workshops are being presented in conjunction with DFAC’s summer exhibits which showcase work being done with fabric today from around the world. The exhibits include Tentmakers of Cairo, Social Justice Sewing Academy, Cloth in Common and The Return of Velvet Elvis. The exhibits debuted June 18 and will run through Aug. 15.
“E Pluribus Quilt,” the first workshop, will take place Saturday, July 24, noon to 3 p.m., at the center. Tuition is $35 for DFAC members and $45 for nonmembers. The workshop will feature renowned San Francisco quilter Joe Cunningham.
Cunningham began making quilts professionally in 1979, after a 10-year career as a musician in Michigan. His early mentors were steeped in the history and traditions of quilts, leading Cunningham to a life of study in quilt history and a love of traditional technique. Over the years his quilts have evolved into a unique, personal style. His quilts are in the permanent collections of museums, as well as in numerous private collections. He has written widely on the subject and has appeared on the Peabody Award winning PBS series “Craft in America,” the HGTV series “Simply Quilts with Alex Anderson”, the PBS series “Sewing with Nancy” and on “The Quilt Show” with Alex Anderson and Ricky Tims.”
Cunningham’s virtual workshop starts with a classic “Tin Man” quilt block. He makes it more like real life by first walking you through his system for making the block freehand, then showing how to make it any size and shape you like. The result is a complete diversity of blocks which are all made with the same technique, but all end up unique, just like real people. A perfect workshop for using up scraps, or for using small pieces of all the fabrics in your stash, this 3-hour workshop will also give you an introduction to Cunningham’s freehand cutting and sewing techniques, all in the comfort of your own sewing room. Students will be sent a recording of the class, which means you will be able to take it any time you like for a week.
“Stitch Like an Egyptian,” the second workshop, will be presented Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $125 for DFAC members and $155 for nonmembers.
Ahmed Kamal and Tarek Abdelhay bring all of their skills from the Cairo Market to Dunedin, to share with attendees live and in-person. Egyptian tent-making is a centuries-old, intricate craft. Passed on through generations, these magnificent hand-sewn textiles can be found today in the market of Old Islamic Cairo. In this one-day, one-of-a-kind workshop, the Tentmakers will share the brilliant techniques of this ancient artform.
To register and for information, visit www.dfac.org or call 727-298-3322.
COVID Ribbon Memorial set to open at Creative Pinellas
LARGO — The COVID Ribbon Memorial, a public art exhibit by Cathy Tobias will be on display beginning Thursday, June 24, in the courtyard outside Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
Tobias created the exhibit to memorialize and remember the lives lost to COVID-19 in Florida. It consists of a growing strand of colorful ribbons hand tied one ribbon at a time onto a strong twine. Each ribbon represents one person who has died in Florida due the virus.
The public is invited to a special opening event Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m., remembering those who we have lost. Sharpies will be available to guests who wish to write the names of loved ones on the ribbons. People are also invited to bring a small, laminated photo to hang among the ribbons. The exhibit will be displayed in the courtyard through Sunday, Sept. 19.
Tobias — a photographer and visual artist — conceptualized the project to honor in a visual way the lives lost and offer people a way to remember, mourn, and heal together in their communities. She started the project in November of 2020 and enlisted her sister along with a team of volunteers to help tie ribbons when the number of deaths was 16,000. With the help of many others, the memorial now has 37,400 ribbons, spanning the length of three football fields.
“Deeply saddened and overwhelmed by the rising death toll, I wanted to create something meaningful,” said Tobias. “My head, my heart and my soul desired to create something that was tangible and dimensionally interactive for the viewers. The story, reality and magnitude of the lost lives needed a voice.”
The memorial first appeared on Anna Maria Island and was also on display at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Petersburg. Creative Pinellas will be the third location to host the installation in Florida. The COVID Ribbon Memorial has expanded beyond Florida into other states such as Connecticut, New York, and Minnesota. Tobias plans to continue adding ribbons and sharing the memorial with additional locations in the area giving people a physical space to grieve, share their stories and think about the magnitude of this tragedy and heal together.
“We are so honored to host such a moving exhibit,” said Barbara St. Clair, Creative Pinellas CEO. “This is why art and artists are so important and why we do what we do. Artist Cathy Tobias has constructed a physical representation of the over 37,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in Florida that is a visually stunning artwork and an interactive and communal way for people to mourn.”
Details on the COVID Ribbon Memorial and opening event can be found at Creativepinellas.org/covid-ribbon-memorial. For additional information on Creative Pinellas and all its programs, grants and events, email Sherri Kelly at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.
Artist proposals sought for Waterfront Park art project
SAFETY HARBOR — To celebrate Safety Harbor’s Native American history, the city is requesting proposals for artists or teams to create a free-standing art piece(s) for Waterfront Park, at 105 Veterans Memorial Lane in Safety Harbor.
With the goal of the project being to create community identity through celebrating the city’s history and Native Americans, eligibility is open to all artists and teams over the age of 18 residing in the United States. To apply, review the application and requirements online at cityofsafetyharbor.com/PAC. The proposal deadline is 4 p.m. on July 30, 2021.
For information, call Shannon Schafer at 727-724-1562, ext. 1516, or email sschafer@cityofsafetyharbor.com.
Tickets to Zubrick Magic Theatre on sale now
ST. PETERSBURG — Tickets to Zubrick Magic Theatre are now available for purchase online at ZubrickMagic.com.
The first performance open to the public will be Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person, plus taxes and fees for ages 4 and older. Children ages 3 and under are free when seated on an adult's lap. A limited number of VIP packages offer premium front-row seating for two people, two beverages, one popcorn, and one special gift for $117 plus taxes and fees.
The show features award-winning illusionists Chris and Ryan Zubrick.
“The dream of opening our own magic theater has been years in the making, from traveling the country to find the perfect location to constructing the stage and ordering curtains,” said Chris. “We were drawn to the vibrant arts and entertainment community in St. Petersburg and felt like opening our theater here would be a refreshing addition to the local scene.
“We have put so much time and love into this theater,” Ryan added. “We couldn’t be more excited to finally perform again, something we’ve been doing since we were children.
Originally from Michigan, where they performed growing up, Chris and Ryan met while pursuing their magic careers and decided to take their show overseas on the islands of Saipan and Guam. After performing more than 7,500 shows for more than 2 million people, they decided to bring their astonishing brand of magic and grand illusion back to the United States.
Zubrick Magic Theatre’s 70-minute performances will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m. For more information, visit ZubrickMagic.com.
