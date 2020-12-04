CLEARWATER — Little River Band will headline ’70s Fest, set for Saturday, May 29, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The Lords of 52nd Street also will perform. Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Little River Band was once dubbed "the best singing band in the world" by Glenn Frey of The Eagles. Through the 1970s and 1980s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multiplatinum albums and chart-topping hits such as “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man on Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s a Long Way There.” With worldwide album and CD sales of more than 30 million copies, they were the first band to set a record for having Top 10 hits for six consecutive years.
The famed line-up that backed singer-songwriter Billy Joel from 1976 to 1981, the Lords of 52nd Street return to Clearwater performing renditions of the recorded originals by the Piano Man's original band. Lords of 52nd Street is led by three former members of the Billy Joel band, including multi-instrumentalist Richie Cannata, drummer/percussionist Liberty DeVitto and guitarist Russell Javors. Four of the five Joel albums released during the foursome's 1976-81 tenure reached the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, including “The Stranger,” “52nd Street,” “Glass Houses” and the live “Songs in the Attic.”
The ’70s Fest Marketplace in the Grand Concourse at Ruth Eckerd Hall will open at 5 p.m. and will include a classic car show, Vintage Vinyl Vault, ’70s-inspired vendors, live pre-show entertainment, food for purchase and more. A ticket to the concert is required for entry to the marketplace.