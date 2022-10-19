Pumpkin patches and demonic decorations herald the haunting season: Halloween will soon be upon us.
Bewitched and bedeviled, Pinellas residents busily prepare their costumes, stockpile sweets and seek out some of the area’s most terrifying Halloween happenings. During this creepy season, communities throughout Pinellas and around the Tampa Bay area play host to horrifying haunted houses, fiendishly fun festivals and tantalizing trick-or-treating. With such a variety of activities, there’s plenty to do for both the adult crowd as well as all the little ghouls and goblins.
Following is a look at Halloween festivities throughout the Tampa Bay area:
PINELLAS
Clearwater
Trunk-or-Treat
A Trunk-or-Treat event will take place Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Clearwater Beach Recreation Center and Library, 69 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach.
Trick or treat! Stop by and enjoy this free event where staff and volunteers from the recreation center and library pass out candy at the trunk of their cars. Park at Chapel by the Sea for free.
For more information, call 727-462-6138.
Halloween JuBOOlee
The Halloween JuBOOlee is set for Friday, Oct. 21, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Morningside Recreation Complex has a spooky, but not-too-scary night planned for you and your family. Dress up in your most spooktacular costume, and enjoy carnival games, trick-or-treating, playing on inflatables and walking our haunted trail.
This is a free event. Call 727-562-4280.
Countryside's Howling Eve
Countryside's Howling Eve will be presented Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 9 p.m., at Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater.
Grab your costume and come check out our Halloween event. There will be plenty of tricks, treats, games, and other surprises.
This event is free. Call 727-669-1914.
Halloween Extravaganza
The Halloween Extravaganza will take place Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the Countryside branch of Clearwater Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater.
Join our local artist Jill Jackson and create fun and spooky Halloween crafts. Registration is not required, but space is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. This program is made possible through the sponsorship of the Clearwater Library Foundation. Call 727-562-4970.
Halloween/Day of the Dead Celebration
An event combining Halloween with a Day of the Dead Celebration will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, 2 to 3 p.m., at the East Community Branch of Clearwater Library, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater.
The program will feature crafts and activities. Call 727-562-4970.
Dunedin
Halloween Cemetery Tour
The Dunedin History Museum will present a Halloween Cemetery Tour Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 26-27, 6 to 8 p.m., at Dunedin Cemetery, 2400 Keene Road, Dunedin.
Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the cemetery and hear stories of mystery and intrigue about individuals buried at there. Costumes are welcomed. The tour is not recommended for young children. The program is sponsored by Florida Humanities and presented by Dunedin History Museum.
Tickets are $30 a person. Call Dunedin History Museum at 727-736-1176 or visit www.DunedinMuseum.org.
FPC Trunk or Treat
DUNEDIN — A Trunk or Treat event will take place Friday, Oct. 28, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin, 455 Scotland St., Dunedin.
The event will feature a special appearance of the Witches of Dunedin. Participants will hand out goodies to passing goblins from the backs of cars, golf carts, bicycles, or wagons.
Downtown Trick-or-Treating
Downtown Trick-or-Treating will take place Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 5 p.m., on Main Street.
Little “ghosts and ghouls” can participate in the Downtown Trick-or-Treating event. Line up at 5:45 p.m. to be in the Halloween Costume Parade along Main Street. The parade starts at 6:15 p.m. at the Dunedin History Museum.
Halloween Happenings
Dunedin’s annual Halloween Happenings event is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
The event will feature carnival-like games, activities from a live DJ, lots of candy and a variety of food vendors. All ages are welcome to participate in a costume contest by dressing up as your favorite costume character.
Your little goblins may also enjoy releasing energy in several bounce houses, dancing along with the DJ to his most bone chilling tunes, strolling through many trunk-or-treat experiences or hearing Halloween spirited tales by the Dunedin Library staff. And because the haunted hayride is so popular for the older kids, teens and parents, we have included a “little goblins” hayride. The “Into the Darkness Haunted Hayride” is recommended for ghouls ages 8 and older.
Park cost is $5. Haunted hayrides are $5. Attendees can purchase a $10 wristband that includes all activities except the haunted hayride. Visit www.dunedingov.com.
Largo
Scarehouse Pinellas
Scarehouse Pinellas is back this year at 12461 Creekside Drive, Largo.
This haunted house attraction will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 to 11 p.m. Additional dates include Sundays, Oct. 23 and 30; and Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets range from $20 to $30. To receive $5 off at the door, bring a pet item for SPCA Tampa Bay such as pet food, beds, accessories, paper towels, or blankets.
Now in its fourth year of scares and frights, Scarehouse Pinellas is upping the scare game with new props and a longer walk-through inside the 10,000 square foot air-conditioned warehouse. Be prepared for the terror that awaits around every corner.
For more information, visit scarehousepinellas.com.
Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation Pumpkin Fest
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will host its annual Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, Oct. 22; and Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. both days, at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The event will feature a pumpkin patch, pumpkin carving, and a spooky planting activity from returning sponsors the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association and the Pinellas County Farm Bureau. Attendees can shop a mini vendor market, with local businesses providing crafts, jewelry, honey, candles, and plants. The Botanical Bounty Gift Shop will also be on-site with seasonal items for sale.
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume and visit neighboring Heritage Village on Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. only, to trick-or-treat the historic houses, and enjoy a puppy costume contest from Pinellas County Animal Services. Local artist Wendy Bruce will lead an autumn activity suitable for all ages — a leaf rubbing with watercolor — on the patio at Creative Pinellas.
Admission is free to the public, and all activities are included. Additional parking is located at the Ulmerton entrance: 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Purchase pumpkins on-site for $10 each. FBGF members receive the first pumpkin free.
To view participating vendors and schedule of events, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/pumpkinfest.
Pumpkin Carving Workshop
A Pumpkin Carving Workshop will be presented Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost is $10 per pumpkin. Preregistration is required by Oct. 14. Gals and ghouls come join in the fun and create a pumpkin masterpiece. Pattern templates, carving tools and pumpkins are included. Center staff will be on-site to assist you with your unique design. Call 727-518-3131 for event questions. To register, visit playlargo.com.
Pint Sized Pumpkin Party
The Pint Sized Pumpkin Party will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m., at Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
This Willy Wonka-themed event is geared towards children ages 7 and under. Kids will participate in a variety of games and crafts, a costume contest, and a chocolate fountain. Children will receive a golden ticket at registration. Preregistration is required. To register, visit playlargo.com.
Halloween Boo-nanza
Halloween Boo-nanza will be presented Monday, Oct. 24, 5 to 7 p.m., at Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This program is designed for ages 5 to 12. Do you love Halloween? Come in and join us as we create some chilling crafts and spooky surprises. Call 727-587-6715.
Halloween Costume Line Dance Party
The Halloween Costume Line Dance Party will take place Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6 to 9 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost is $12 a person. Come enjoy a Line Dance Party, Halloween style. There will be snacks, a costume contest and line dancing. Call 727-518-3131 for event questions.
Trick or Treat Trail
A Trick or Treat Trail will be presented Friday, Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m., at the Largo City Hall Complex, 201 Highland Ave., Largo.
Dress in your Halloween best and trick or treat around the perimeter of the Largo City Hall. Check out decorated booths and say hello to our costumed characters, performers and make it a fun family night while trick-or-treating with the city of Largo. Parking is available at the Highland Recreation Complex. Limited handicapped-accessible parking, with sticker, is available at the front entrance of City Hall.
For the safety of all guests, personal bags or buckets are not permitted to enter the Trick or Treat Trail. Trick or Treat bags will be passed out to every child in line. Please note that once the event is at capacity (1,500 kids), or at 7 p.m., event organizers will close off the line to the trick-or-treat trail.
Adults can also Trick or Tree and take a tree home at the end of the Trick or Treat Trail while supplies last.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014 for more details.
Owl-o-Ween
Owl-o-Ween will take place Friday, Oct. 28, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Cost is $5 a person. Children 2 and younger will be admitted for free. A spooky nature trail, animal shows, candy, and scavenger hunt are on the agenda for this spooky good time.
Preregistration is strongly recommended. To register in advance, call 727-518-6047.
Halloween Bingo
A Halloween Bingo event will be presented Friday, Oct. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., at Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This program is designed for ages 5 to 12. Have you ever played bingo using candy as your markers? Join presenters for a few rounds of Halloween Bingo and go home with a treat or two. Call 727-587-6715.
Teen Halloween
Teen Halloween will be presented Monday, Oct. 31, 3 to 7 p.m., in the Teen Room at Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The event will feature spooky activities and tasty treats. It is designed for ages 13 to 17. Call 727-587-6715.
Trick-or-Treat at the Library
Trick-or-Treat at the Library will be presented Monday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m., at Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This program is designed for ages 3 to 12. Come into the library for some Halloween fun. Guests are welcome any time between 5 and 7 p.m. to go trick or treating at the library. At each desk you visit, you’ll receive either a trick or a treat. Call 727-587-6715.
Palm Harbor
Cars and Candy
The Kiwanis Greater Palm Harbor Foundation will present a free Cars and Candy event Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor.
Organizers are combining a car show with a trunk-or-treat event.
Proceeds will benefit the Key Club of Palm Harbor University High School and other children’s programs in the Tarpon Springs and Palm Harbor schools. All car clubs and individual car entries are welcome. The event will feature a DJ, cars, costume contest, food vendors, and candy. There will be awards for best in show and fan favorite vehicles, as well as scariest, funniest, and most original costumes.
For vendor and sponsorship information, call Ele Fox at 727-647-3365 or visit PalmHarborKiwanis.org.
Bats of the World
Bats of the World will be presented Thursday, Oct. 20, 5 to 6 p.m., at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Go batty this Halloween season by learning about (and meeting some) of these adorable creatures. Tampa Bay Bats will be on hand to talk about mega and micro bats, fruit bats, insect eaters, pollinators, echolocation, and the cute-and-not-so-scary vampire bat. Call 727-784-3332.
Trick-or-Treat @ the Library
Trick-or-Treat @ the Library will be presented Monday, Oct. 31, 3 to 8 p.m., at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Visit the Children’s Room and say those special “trick or treat” words. The Youth Services staff will be in costume to greet guests. Call 727-784-3332.
Haunt for HEP
Haunt for HEP will be open Saturday through Monday, Oct. 29-31, 6:30 to 10 p.m., at 3425 Brian Road S., Palm Harbor.
This year is going to be the 5th and final Haunt for HEP, benefiting the Homeless Empowerment Program. Event organizers have a passion for Halloween as well as an interest in raising funds for a good cause, so 100% of donations go directly to the Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater. HEP's goal is to provide safe shelter, support services, and stability for veterans and families with children in need. Donations also may be made directly by visiting www.hepempowers.org/donate-now/.
Haunt for HEP is an annual “home haunt” that is designed and built by the family of Mike Long and located in Palm Harbor. It is a walk-through, interactive experience consisting of many props that are all built by hand while the grounds are haunted by actors who are primarily played by students from the local high school theater department. Haunt for HEP was the 2020 recipient of Best Walkthrough Display and Best Pneumatic Prop, awarded by the national group Halloween Yard Haunts and Props.
Visit www.facebook.com/HauntForHEP/.
Pinellas Park
City of Pinellas Park Halloween Treat Trail
The city of Pinellas Park will host its Halloween Treat Trail Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 9 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 Dave McKay Way, Pinellas Park.
Girls and boys of all ages may collect candy donated by local businesses and community organizations. Treat Trail begins at 6 p.m. Activities, costume contest, prizes, refreshments and popcorn will be provided. The event is free.
For information, call 727-369-5285.
Safety Harbor
Tween Halloween Cupcake Wars
The Tween Halloween Cupcake Wars will take place Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Attendees will decorate a cupcake in a Halloween theme. Registration is required. Call 727-724-1525.
Fright Nights at Folly Farm
Fright Nights at Folly Farm will be presented Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, 6 to 10 p.m., at Folly Farm Nature Preserve, 1538 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., Safety Harbor.
Prepare to be frightened, spooked, scared, startled, and possibly terrified. The event will include a haunted trail, fall-themed activities, a campfire, and more. Tickets for the Haunted Trail are $5 a person. Visit www.cityofsafetyharbor.com.
St. Petersburg
Halloween on Central
SunRunner will present Halloween on Central Sunday, Oct. 30, noon to 5 p.m., on Central Avenue from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. to 31st Street.
This is a free event for people of all ages. Attendees can stroll and roll along nearly two miles of the city and experience the heart of the Sunshine City from a unique perspective that will allow them to rediscover their favorite local businesses and interact with the community in fun, healthy ways — without worrying about car traffic. The event is hosted by Car-Free St. Pete, in partnership with the Grand Central District, EDGE District, St. Pete Pride, the city of St. Pete, and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.
Event Activities include:
• Strolling performers & entertainment
• Costumes everywhere
• Family fun
• Music
• Food truck hubs
• Event-wide trick-or-treating and candy hubs
• Costume contests
• Weiner dog races and dog contests
• Haunted houses
• Flash mob
• Mummy dancers
• Family-friendly games
• Other children’s activities
For information, visit halloweenoncentral2.com.
Ghost Tours
Paradise Tours offers a Haunted Bus Tour featuring Brandy Stark, scholar, author, professor and paranormal investigator.
Stark works with Paradise Tours offering two types of exploration of downtown St. Petersburg. For groups of 8 to 14, there is a 90-minute bus tour available for $35 per person, with a $5 discount offered for those who pay prior to the tour. There also is a walking tour for smaller groups for $20 per person. What makes these tours unique is the inclusion of the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg: All sites have been investigated or researched by the team and have first-hand eyewitness accounts.
All tours are set up on request. For more information, call 727-417-8036 or visit www.paradisetoursandtransportationservice.com.
The Haunted Cabaret
The Off-Central Players will present the Haunted Cabaret Oct. 21-23, at Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave S., St. Petersburg.
Showtimes will be Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 a person. The event will feature the music of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and other classic, groovy Halloween hits. There will be a costume contest, treats — and maybe even a few tricks.
This live performance extravaganza is the brainchild of Dylan Barlowe and the Off-Central Players creative associate Anthony Gervais. Local favorites Sydney Reddish, Hannah Powell and Sabrina Hamilton join in the frivolity and mischief along with Chris Kinney, Clarke Jacobson, David Hedgepeth and Marissa Jennings.
Dress up and get out to the Haunted Cabaret.
The Off Central Players are a not-for-profit professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire creativity and self-expression.
Visit studiograndcentral.com.
Haunted Hike
Euclid/St. Paul’s, St. Petersburg’s most paranormal neighborhood, will host the 18th annual Haunted Hike Saturday, Oct. 22. Tours will leave the intersection of 13th Avenue and 13th Street North in St. Petersburg every 15 minutes between 6:15 and 8:45 p.m.
The family-friendly hike is a one-mile walking tour and takes approximately one hour to complete. Guides will lead visitors down ESP’s creepy alleys and brick-paved streets to old homes and landmarks where costumed characters tell spooky stories. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.espna.org. Prices are $8 for adults and $5 for kids.
For more information, visit www.espna.org.
Trunk or Treat and Great Chili Cook-Off
All little ghosts and goblins are invited to the Trunk or Treat and Great Chili Cook-Off Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 to 6 p.m., at in the North Shore Drive parking lot at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE., St. Petersburg.
Attendees will enjoy hot dogs, candy, games, an inflatable slide and sampling amazing chili.
Visit fpcstpete.com.
Seminole
Field of Screams
The Seminole Recreation Division will present its annual Field of Screams Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 9 p.m., at Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole.
This family-friendly frightful night will feature trick-or-treating, costume contests, photo zones, and $7 unlimited admission to the Bounce Zone. The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole also will host a Carved Pumpkin Contest beginning at 7 p.m.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/getseminole.
Haunted Graveyard, Trick or Treat & Costume Contest
Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will host a family-friendly Halloween event for all ages. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 to 8 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
This event will allow families to enjoy entertainment, a spookily decorated haunted graveyard, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and more.
For more information and to register for the costume contest, visit www.seminolecitycenter.com/event/haunted-graveyard/.
Tarpon Springs
House on the Hill
House on the Hill will feature “Freak Show Circus” this year, running Oct. 21-22, and 28-29, 7:30 to 10:30, at 611 Beckett Way, Tarpon Springs.
Admission cost is $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Horses for Handicapped Foundation. The attraction is suggested for ages 13 and older.
Visit facebook.com/houseonthehilltarponsprings.
Trunk or Treat
A Trunk or Treat event will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Community Center, 400 South Walton Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The city will present this free and safe alternative to trick or treating. The Recreation Center parking lot will be set up for a trunk-or-treat. Families will drive through in vehicles and children will get Halloween treats as they go from trunk to trunk. No walk-ups will be permitted.
Treasure Island
Halloween Golf Tournament
The Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce will present the sixth annual Halloween Golf Tournament Friday, Oct. 21, at the Bardmoor Golf Club, 8001 Cumberland Road, Seminole.
The tournament will feature a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Golf cart, greens fees, lunch before play, food and beverage on course during play and taco bar and awards party after play is included with every registration. The tournament is sponsored by Caddy’s on the Beach. Proceeds benefit both youth recreation programs locally and the Hand Up Committee fighting food insecurity in the community.
For information and to register, visit timbchamber.org/golf-tournament/.
Halloween Trick or Treat Trail
The Halloween Trick or Treat Trail will be presented Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis facility, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
The city of Treasure Island wants your little ghouls and goblins to have a howling good time this Halloween season by hosting a Trick-or-Treat Trail. There will be prizes for costumes, interactive entertainers, goody bags, trick-or-treating, inflatables, drinks and more. The costume contest will begin at 7 p.m. Bring a pail and enjoy the trick-or-treat trail.
For more information, call 727-547-4575 or email recreation@mytreasureisland.org.
Halloween Hustle 5K Fun Run and Kids Dash
The Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce and Waves at the Bilmar have joined forces to host the annual Halloween Hustle 5K Fun Run and Kids Dash Saturday, Oct. 29, starting and finishing at the Bilmar Beach Resort, 10650 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island.
The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Participants must preregister. Cost is $35 in advance or $40 the day of the race. This is a “finisher” race and is not timed.
The Kids Dash is open to ages 3 through 10 and will start at 8:30 a.m. Participation in the Kids Dash is free.
This is the only run of its kind on the hard-packed sand of beautiful Treasure Island. The race will begin and end on the beach behind the Bilmar Beach Resort. Since it’s Halloween, costumes are encouraged for all runners! Prizes will be offered for top three races and for best costumes for men, women, and kids. Proceeds will benefit the Treasure Island Chamber of Commerce and the Beaches Environmental Action Committee.
The race will be followed by an awards ceremony and Monster After Party at Waves at Bilmar Beach Resort starting at 10 a.m.
For information and to register, visit timbchamber.org/halloween-hustle-5k/.
PASCO
Dade City
Scream-A-Geddon
The Scream-A-Geddon horror park features six haunted house attractions, including a monster midway.
Scream-A-Geddon opens daily at 7 p.m. through October. Closing time varies. Ticket prices vary by date. Current attractions include Bloodwater Bayou, Ravenhill Asylum, Demon’s Revenge, Rage 3D, Blackpool Prison, and Zombie Paintball Assault. Food and beverages are available for purchase on site.
Scream-A-Geddon is recommended for adults and teens, but younger children may attend if parents choose to bring them. For information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.screamageddon.com.
Odessa
Raprager Family Farm’s Fall Pumpkin Festival & Haunted Farm
The Fall Pumpkin Festival & Haunted Farm will be presented Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, through Nov. 13 at Raprager Family Farms, 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa.
Event hours will be Fridays, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15.25. Ages 2 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event will feature pumpkins, hayrides, a farmers market, axe throwing, haunted hayrides, corn pit, live entertainment, bounce pillow, sweet shop, a hay chute slide, festive decorations, a haunted barn, a haunted maze, pony rides, face painting, and gem mining. Some activities require additional fees.
For information, visit rapragerfamilyfarms.com/pumpkin-festival.
Shady Hills
Halloween Spooky Train and Scary Trail
The Halloween Spooky Train and Scary Trail will run Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 29, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Grand Concourse Railroad, 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
Cost is $8 for the Spooky Train, $8 for the Scary Trail or $15 for both at the gate. Advanced and express tickets are available online. Food vendors will be available.
The Grand Concourse Railroad Spooky Train is approximately a 10- to 15-minute ride aboard our railroad through the woods of our host property The Concourse. We call it spooky and not scary as it's geared toward those that are easily startled so there is less to scare you but plenty to see.
Our Scary Trail is approximately a quarter-mile walking trail through a maze in the woods where you will find our volunteers dressed to scare you and give you nightmares at night.
Wesley Chapel
Avalon Park Spooktacular
The annual Avalon Park Spooktacular will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 5 to 8 p.m., at 5060 River Glen Blvd., Wesley Chapel.
There will be food trucks, vendors, a complimentary bounce park, and a haunted house. Come out to play, bring your best costume, and enjoy a fun night with family and friends. This spooktacular event is free and open to the public.
For information, email Info@AvalonParkWesleyChapel.com or call 813-783-1515.
Zephyrhills
Halloween Howl
The Halloween Howl event will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 to 9 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Zephyrhills.
There will be candy, costumes, entertainment, vendors, haunted house, and so much more. Visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org/halloween-howl for details.
HILLSBOROUGH
Tampa
Howl-O-Scream
Howl-O-Scream is back in full force, running select nights through Oct. 31 at Busch Gardens, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa.
Howl-O-Scream has once again taken over the park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level and once you’re in there’s nothing to fear but everything.
To experience the terror, visit the park on select Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursdays and Sundays from 7 p.m. to midnight. Howl-O-Scream also will be open on Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event. Single-night tickets start at $44.99. Visit buschgardens.com/tampa/.
Official Ybor Ghost Tour
The Official Ybor Ghost Tour recently announced an enhanced schedule for October. Additional tours have been added to meet the always high demand of the Halloween season.
The tour meeting location is King Corona Cigars, 1523 East Seventh Ave., Ybor City.
Tours are being scheduled seven days a week, with tours departing at 8 and 10 p.m. Midnight tours are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are $25 a person for ages 13 and older; and $10 a person for children 8 to 12.
The Official Ybor Ghost Tour continues to be the only ghost tour with complete access to the Cuban Club, recognized as the fourth most haunted building in the country by the Travel Channel.
For information and tickets, visit www.yborghosttour.com or call 813-386-3905.
UNDead in the Water
UNDead in the Water, Tampa’s nautical haunted attraction, is open select nights through the end of October at Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
The attraction will be open Fridays and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; and Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Dates, details, as well as tickets are available online at www.undeadinthewater.com. Capacity is limited, and advance purchase for specific time slots is required.
In the fifth iteration of UNDead in the Water, a mysterious female apparition and her possessed cult threaten passengers across 60,000 square feet of cavernous cargo holds and open-air decks. Flesh of the fallen adorn the bulkheads and passageways as you make your way through the forsaken vessel. Of the crew that survived, some have entered into the ranks of The Gathering, while the remaining are on the run from her cult, their screams and moans echoing throughout the bellows of the ship.
Will you be chosen for sacrifice? Or will you join the ranks of The Gathering?
The attraction features live scare actors and thrilling special effects through a nail-biting path aboard the ship, and is recommended for ages 11 and older.
All funds raised from UNDead in the Water benefit the restoration and operation of the American Victory Ship and Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community service.
The Monster’s Ball
The Monster’s Ball will be presented Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 p.m., at the Hard Rock Cafe in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
The event will be hosted by Brian Fink of 93.3 WFLZ and feature a $10,000 costume contest.
Tickets priced at $75 are available online at seminolehardrocktampa.com or via Ticketmaster.com.
Sickick will be the event’s special guest. He is an enigmatic artist making a name for himself in music without ever showing his face. The masked producer, vocalist, and songwriter has crafted his unique style of electronica by layering seductive lyrics over heavy electronic percussion. He brings together elements of trap, bass, reggaeton, electro, as well as rhythm and blues to create atmospheric, otherworldly auditory experiences.
Despite his musical talent, the idea of fame and crowds was once a cause of anxiety for Sickick. The iconic mask which is now ubiquitous with his image and music has allowed him to overcome his fears. He has totaled over 100 million worldwide streams and listeners from more than 80 countries.
Also performing at Monster’s Ball will be MADDS, a DJ, electronic music producer, and songwriter.
During her tenure, MADDS has shared stages with the likes of Steve Aoki, Bad Bunny, Deorro, Hardwell, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and more. She’s been a featured artist at major American music festivals such as Coachella and EDC, and has toured internationally throughout Europe, Australia, and Mexico.
Lutz
Wesley Chapel Fall Festival
The Wesley Chapel Fall Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz.
The North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to come out for fall family fun. This year's event features a full carnival with rides and games, over 40 food trucks, two community stages with performances, a fall pageant, pet costume contest, pony rides, a petting zoo, hayrides, strolling characters, kids zone inflatables benefiting charity, DJ with stage shows and one of the largest trunk-or-treats in the area.
Adult entry is $10 and kids under 18 can get in for free. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
Carnival ride wristbands for all ages can be purchased separately at the event. No festival entry is required.
HERNANDO
Brooksville
GhostFest 2022
GhostFest 2022 will be presented Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 21-29, 7 to 11 p.m., at the May-Stringer Museum, 601 Museum Court, Brooksville.
Admission is $8 at the door, cash preferred. No advanced tickets nor reservations available.
Family Day will be presented Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The festival grounds will be open all day with local vendors, food trucks, fortune tellers, craft activities, kids area, photo opportunities, a Halloween themed group wedding, and more. Scare House doors will open at 7 p.m. for “big kids.”
For information, call 352-799-0129, email GhostFest2020@gmail.com, or visit www.hernandohistoricalmuseumassoc.com.
Sunshine Grove Trail of Horror
The Sunshine Grove Trail of Horror will be open again this year, running through Oct. 29 on Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 10 p.m., at Marine Corp. League Detachment 708, 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville.
Ticket sales close at 9:30 p.m.
This year our featured guests will be Killer Clowns, with each one of them having a razor-sharp meat axe. There also will be a large assortment of Creepy Crawlers that go bump in the night. There will be food, drinks, desserts, and decomposing body parts, all at a great price.
Admission is $10 a person. For information, call Jose Lugo at 917-620-1811.
Downtown Trick or Treat
The Downtown Trick or Treat event will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 to 7 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Brooksville.
The Lowman Family Foundation will sponsor this evening of family-friendly fun. The event will feature:
• Trick-or-treating at participating business locations
• Interactive games throughout the downtown area
• A photo spot at the courthouse
• Costume contest with prize featuring local business donations
• Orange Avenue Market beside Mountaineer Coffee
The event will be centered around the Hernando County Courthouse, 20 North Main Street, Brooksville. For information, visit www.welovebvl.org/events/downtown-trick-or-treating.