A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Lightyear’
Genre: Computer-animated science fiction action-adventure
Cast: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Director: Angus MacLane
Rated: PG
A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the
toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2
million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew.
As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on June 17 by Pixar and Walt Disney Studios.
‘Father of the Bride’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Andy García, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, and Chloe Fineman
Director: Gaz Alazraki
Rated: PG-13
Long-marrieds Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) comes home to Miami for a visit. But the surprises just keep coming when she announces a new boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta) — who is now her fiancé — and their plans for a quick-turnaround wedding and a new life together in Mexico, where Adan’s family is from.
Sofia’s quickfire revelations keep Billy and Ingrid from making their own disclosure — that they’re calling quits on their marriage — but both agree to delay the news and play the loving couple for the benefit of the family. Old-fashioned Billy is at first opposed to the wedding, but he is eventually swayed — as long as his opinions as father of the bride carry the most weight in all things matrimonial. A prominent architect and family man, Billy feels his hard-fought success and dedication to his heritage earn him the right to call the shots. After all his achievements, why is he suddenly seen as the bad guy?
The same could also be said for Adan’s equally headstrong father, Hernan (Pedro Damián), who soon arrives with his own traditions and family pride in tow. With both iron-willed fathers vying to take charge of the festivities, it becomes a prideful game of one-upmanship, as cultures clash, generations take sides and competing traditions collide. Family relationships are tested, along with the couple at the center of it all, as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar.
The film is scheduled to be released on June 16 by HBO Max.
‘Jennifer Lopez: Halftime’
Genre: Documentary
Director: Amanda Micheli
Not rated
Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.
The film will be released June 14 on Netflix.
‘Spiderhead’
Genre: Science fiction and thriller
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Rated: R
In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences.
There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twisty turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.
The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on June 17.
‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening, Rainn Wilson, Larry Wilmore, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean, Anna Camp, and Ann Harada
Director: David Frankel
Not rated
“Jerry & Marge Go Large” is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), wins millions and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.
The film will be released June 17 on Paramount+.
‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Vanessa Burghardt, Brad Garrett, and Leslie Mann
Director: Cooper Raiff
Rated: R
Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew (Cooper Raiff) is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates.
When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino (Dakota Johnson), and her daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), he finally discovers a future he wants — even if it might not be his own.
The film is scheduled to be released June 17 simultaneously in limited theaters and on Apple TV+.
‘Brian and Charles’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey, Jamie Michie, Nina Sosanya, Lynn Hunter, and Colin Bennett
Director: Jim Archer
Rated: PG
“Brian and Charles” follows Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work.
Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest project yet. Three days, a washing machine, and various spare parts later, he’s invented Charles, an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary and is obsessed with cabbages. What follows is a humorous and entirely heartwarming story about friendship, family, finding love, and letting go.
The film is scheduled for release on June 17 by Focus Features.
‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack, and Isabella Laughland
Director: Sophie Hyde
Rated: R
In “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson embodies the candor and apprehension of retired teacher Nancy Stokes, and newcomer Daryl McCormack personifies the charisma and compassion of sex worker Leo Grande.
As Nancy embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening and Leo draws on his skills and charm, together they find a surprising human connection.
The film is scheduled for release June 17 by Searchlight Pictures as a Hulu original film.
