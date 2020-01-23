A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘The Turning’
- Genre: Thriller and horror
- Cast: Finn Wolfhard, Mackenzie Davis, Brooklynn Prince and Joely Richardson
- Director: Floria Sigismondiv
- Rated: PG-13
For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences.
“The Turning” takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.
‘The Gentlemen’
- Genre: Comedy and action
- Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant
- Director: Guy Ritchie
- Rated: R
From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes “The Gentlemen,” a star-studded sophisticated action comedy.
The film follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Color Out of Space’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Q'orianka Kilcher and Tommy Chong
- Director: Richard Stanley
- Not rated
After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.