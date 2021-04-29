Mayor’s Golf Tournament
LARGO — The Mayor’s Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, May 1, at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road, Largo. The event will feature a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Cost is $50 a person and includes golf with cart, lunch, raffle prizes and winning team awards. Proceeds will benefit the city’s Recreation, Parks and Arts summer camp scholarships.
For information and to register, call 727-518-3024.
Golf Tournament Fore the Arts
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts will host the third annual Golf Tournament Fore the Arts Saturday, May 1, at Crescent Oaks Golf Club, 3300 Crescent Oaks Blvd., Tarpon Springs.
The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m. Registration and range time start at 7:30 a.m. Player registration is currently open. Price is $125 for an individual player and sponsorships are available. Golf prices include golf, cart, and a barbecue lunch. Players can register online at www.tarpongolf.com.
The tournament benefits the Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts, a nationally recognized program that provides an integrated, seamless curriculum in academics, instrumental music, technology and leadership skills for high school students in Pinellas county.
Mother’s Day Plant Sale
CLEARWATER — The annual Clearwater Garden Club Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be presented Saturday, May 1, 8 a.m. to noon at the club, 405 Seminole St., Clearwater.
The sale will take place outside for social distancing. The Clearwater Garden Club has held a plant sale around Mother’s Day for many years. This year’s sale will feature hundreds of young plants and flowers locally grown by club members. Additionally, Clearwater Community Gardens will be offering hundreds of herbs and vegetables grown at the gardens for sale at very reasonable prices.
Most plants are locally grown and priced under $5. In addition to the plants there will be tools, pots, gardening books, and vendors. Available are flowers, herbs, plants, trees, vegetables and some garden tools, too.
The club is celebrating its 71st birthday. It is one of the oldest local Clearwater not-for-profit organizations. The mission of the Clearwater Garden Club is to educate our members and the public in the fields of gardening, horticulture, botany, landscape design, artistic design, conservation of natural resources, civic beautification, garden therapy and environmental and nature studies. Visit facebook.com/ClearwaterGardenClub/ or clearwatergardenclub.com.
For information, call Paul Keleti at 727-316-5504 or email clearwatergardenclub@gmail.com.
Largo Market
LARGO — The Mom & Me Market will be presented Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Largo Central Park is home to a series of monthly themed markets. On May 1, the market will feature vendors selling products for moms and children. Attendees may shop, listen to music and check out local food vendors. Face masks are recommended when social distancing cannot occur. All vendors must wear a face mask.
Upcoming market themes include the following:
• June 5 — Summer is Here Market
• July 3 — Christmas in July Market
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club meeting
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, May 7, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
The featured speaker will be Rep. Nick DiCeglie, a Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives representing the 66th District, which includes part of Pinellas County. Rep. DiCeglie, a resident of Indian Rocks Beach, is a small business owner and has been a member of the Florida Legislature since 2018. He will give a post-legislative session summary at the May program.
No walk-ins will be permitted. A check for $26, payable to BWRC, confirms a reservation and should be sent to arrive by April 30. Checks should be mailed to Linda Wade, 729 Creekside Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683.
Luncheon guests must practice social distancing and observe all CDC-recommended practices, including wearing masks when not seated, to keep everyone attending safe and healthy.
Pow Wow Kick-Off Party
SEMINOLE — Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will host a family-friendly Pow Wow Kick-Off Party Thursday, May 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
This street party will mark the start of the city-wide Seminole Pow Wow festival, running May 7-9, at the Seminole Recreation Center. Entertainment will feature live music performed by the Sounds of Soul, playing classic Motown and more. There will be door prizes along with vendors and food and drink concessions.
In consideration of the recommended guidelines due to COVID-19, this event will be socially distanced, allowing families to enjoy entertainment, food, drinks, door prizes, and more.
PAVA plein aire event
LARGO — The Professional Association of Visual Artists will demonstrate painting, drawing and photography techniques Friday through Sunday, May 14-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
The public is invited to join PAVA members as they leave their studios behind for this plein aire event. More than a dozen artists will be scattered throughout the gardens during normal operating hours allowing the public to see first-hand how they create their artwork. Artists will discuss their individual techniques and talk about what inspires them.
For information, visit pava-artists.org.
Hurricane Preparedness Expo & International Water Safety Day
ST. PETE BEACH —St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue and the Aquatic Center will join forces to present the Hurricane Preparedness Expo & International Water Safety Day Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
The event is designed to educate residents and visitors on safety tips related to hurricane preparedness and swimming in open waters. Attendees will find local emergency management personnel, a meteorologist, children’s activities, CPR demos, beach safety information, lifejacket fitting, and information on swim lessons. An ice cream truck will be on site.
For information, call 727-363-9264.
Double Dog Dare
LARGO — The inaugural Double Dog Dare will be presented Saturday, May 15, 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Does your family and furry companion have what it takes to finish a muddy obstacle challenge? Find out at the inaugural Double Dog Dare event, a new, unique obstacle course designed for the family, dogs included. Owners will need to provide proof of vaccination for their dog upon check-in. Pre-registration is required. Call 727-518-3016 for more information.
Historic Holloway Haven Tropical Garden Tour
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Historical Society will present the Historic Holloway Haven Tropical Garden Tour Sunday, May 16, noon to 4 p.m., at 11500 74th Ave. N., Seminole.
Tickets are $10 a person. All proceeds will benefit the Seminole Historical Society. Tickets will be sold at the Seminole Recreation Center and at the museum. For information, call Sandy at 727-481-0960 or visit www.seminolehistoricalsociety.org.
FWCOS plant sale
LARGO — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will host a plant sale Saturday, May 22, 8 to 11 a.m., at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The members will be able to answer questions about their plants. Come early for the best selection. A variety of orchid plants and supplies will be for sale. A free class on general orchid care and repotting will be presented at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
Free parking will be available in designated spaces. Admission is free.
For information, call 727-475-0750.
