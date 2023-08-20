TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Arts, Tarpon Springs’ cultural services department, will present the exhibition “Elizabeth Indianos Introspective: Public/Private,” Aug. 27-Nov. 30 at Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave.
The exhibit will trace the nearly 50-year career of Tarpon Springs artist Elizabeth Indianos, who received a National Endowment for the Arts grant in 1975 to become the city’s first official artist in residence.
Both floors of the center will be dedicated to an exploration of Indianos’ creative multidisciplinary work. The exhibition was organized by guest curator R. Lynn Whitelaw, founding director and curator of the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art. On the first floor, the Reception Gallery will focus on Indianos as an award-winning playwright, with displays of four of her plays. The showcase of the gallery is the 20-by-12-foot mural “This Blessed Plot, This Earth” which Indianos painted as a public art project in 2022. The room also includes a 30-minute documentary on the making of the mural and play of the same name.
Advancing up the main staircase in the center are photographs of projects and posters of cultural events that highlight the involvement of Indianos in the Tarpon Springs community over the years.
On the second floor, two galleries present Indianos as an artist of state-wide, national, and international recognition. In the Chamber Gallery, her work as a multidisciplinary and conceptual artist of social consciousness is showcased. In the Annex Gallery work as a designer for art in public places demonstrates Indianos’ reputation for envisioning and coordinating public art projects works on a grand scale.
Three ticketed events are scheduled:
• Sunday, Aug. 27, 2-3 p.m. — Dedication of “This Blessed Earth, This Plot” mural, and documentary video
• Sunday, Oct. 8, 2-3:30 p.m. — Artist’s talk on becoming a multidisciplinary artist
• Sunday, Nov. 12, 2-3 p.m. — Q&A program: Elizabeth Indianos and Lynn Whitelaw, guest curator
The ticketed events also will take place at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center.
General admission tickets are $20. Call 727-942-5605 or visit www.tarponarts.org.