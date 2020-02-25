TAMPA — That 1 Guy will perform Sunday, March 1, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. Call 813-241-0100 or visit Eventbrite.com.
That 1 Guy — also known as Mike Silverman — has set himself apart as a true one-of-a-kind talent that rivals any other artist currently in the entertainment industry. Averaging 150 to 200 shows a year all over North America and Canada, he has been a consistent favorite at such festivals as Wakarusa, Electric Forest, Big Day out, All Good Music Festival, Bella, High Sierra Music Festival, Summer Meltdown, Montreal Jazz Festival, and many more. He was also the Tap Water Award winner at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for best musical act. His legendary collaboration and multiple tours with Buckethead performing as the Frankenstein Brothers have further cemented his virtuoso story as a creative visionary.
Silverman’s innovation continues to soar with his latest tour. Along with his pioneering the Magic Pipe — a monstrosity of metal, strings, and electronics — That 1 Guy facilitates the dynamic live creation of music and magic in ways only he can conjure. Audiences can expect to see magic seamlessly integrated into the already clever performance. With the addition of magic in his live shows, he has legitimately achieved an all-inclusive audio/visual performance unlike anything experienced before.
“So much of my music has miraculous qualities to it because it’s hard to tell what’s going on,” Silverman said. “There are lots of slights of hand and sonic misdirection. It feels like I was meant to do magic.”
Silverman’s back-story is similar to many musicians that have come before him. He grew up a self-proclaimed music geek, soaked in the influence of his jazz musician father, and enrolled in San Francisco Conservatory of Music before joining the local jazz scene himself as a sought-after percussive bassist. This is where the similarities end, though, and where That 1 Guy truly began.
“In my case, being a bass player, I just felt very restricted by the instrument itself,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to sound different and have my own sound. I was headed that way on the bass, but for me to fully realize what I was hearing in my head sonically I was going to have to do it my way.”
His influential and innovative double bass style eventually evolved into what we see today as That 1 Guy and the Magic Pipe.