NEW PORT RICHEY — Jimmie Walker and Artie Fletcher will bring the “Living Legends of Comedy Tour” to Pasco County Saturday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey.
Tickets start at $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Walker is best known as a cast member of the 1970s classic television series “Good Times.”
Spotted by the casting director for Norman Lear of “All in the Family” fame, Walker accepted a part in Lear’s “Good Times.” The role of the broadly strutting, wisecracking J.J. Evans would launch him into television superstardom. “Dyn-o-mite!” was the phrase that made him famous nationwide. He was the first winner of the NAACP Image Award. He also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
In the 1970s, Walker appeared on “The Mac Davis Show,” “Donny and Marie,” “The John Davidson Show,” “The Merv Griffin Show,” “Dinah,” “The Mike Douglas Show,” “The Hollywood Squares,” and “Match Game.”
Fletcher is one of the entertainment industry’s most talked-about “must-see” performers. No stranger to film and television, he is taking the industry and news-talk radio waves by storm. Fletcher has been seen on “Law and Order,” Conan O’Brien, David Letterman and “The Tonight Show.”