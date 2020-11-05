Horror films traditionally haven’t fared that well at the Academy Awards. There are a handful of exceptions, including a best picture nomination for “The Exorcist,” considered by many to be the best horror film ever made. In fact, the 1973 film directed by William Friedkin picked up a total of 10 Academy Award nominations, winning two: one for Best Sound and one for Best Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium. M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 supernatural psychological thriller “The Sixth Sense” was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director – and it didn’t win a single Oscar. Other horror films that have beaten the odds to earn some form of recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences include “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Misery,” David Cronenberg's “The Fly” and “Get Out.”
I would be surprised if “His House” did not get some much-deserved attention at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, currently scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on April 25, 2021. Due to the pandemic, AMPAS has already modified its rules to allow non-theatrical films to be eligible for awards if they originally intended to have a theatrical release. Hopefully, that will be the case with “His House,” a remarkable new horror film written and directed by Remi Weekes from a story by Felicity Evans and Toby Venables. The movie made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival Jan. 27 before the effects of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry became evident. It was released Oct. 30 by Netflix.
The official Netflix synopsis is unintentionally deceptive in that it oversimplifies the film’s complex, overlapping themes. “His House” follows a young refugee couple who made a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan as they struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town. At the beginning of the film, the viewer is provided with glimpses of their exodus, which included a treacherous voyage across the Mediterranean in a small vessel crowded with other immigrants. It is implied that not everyone survived the journey. Several months after their arrival in Europe, Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) are living in a detention center in England. When they are granted probational asylum, they are assigned a home: a large but rundown unit in a row of terraced housing on the outskirts of London. Mark (Matt Smith), their case worker, goes over the strict rules the couple must abide by to keep from being deported.
From the day the couple moves into the residence, it is obvious that something is amiss. Weekes doesn’t skimp on the visual shocks as he deftly begins to weave horror elements into his narrative. As a longtime devotee of the genre, I admit that jump-scares rarely startle me. There are several in “His House” that manage to do the trick. And here’s the best part: They didn’t even feel like jump scares – they felt like genuine and spontaneous, as if the director hadn’t planned them out months in advance on storyboards.
Weekes doesn’t settle for simply dishing out a handful of disconcerting images, though. He fashions a thoroughly ominous atmosphere both inside and outside the house. The house seems to be infested by some malevolent force. Whether or not it is haunted remains ambiguous for much of the movie, as the story provides clues that may point to either a supernatural manifestation or psychological source for the phenomena. Are they witnessing bloodthirsty apparitions or figments of their imagination conjured up by fear and remorse?
As Bol and Rial deal with increasingly unnerving encounters at the house, they must simultaneously cope with their new, unfamiliar surroundings. The neighborhood is an alien landscape, filled with unfamiliar streets and potentially unfriendly people. As Bol tries to fit in to the new milieu, he encounters both overt and latent anti-immigrant sentiments.
“His House” tackles a wealth of social issues without diminishing its nightmarish aspects. In his refugees, Weekes gives viewers a compelling sketch of the difficulties faced by asylum-seekers. The film effectively depicts both the risks involved in seeking a better life in another country as well as the grim prospects of those who cannot escape. It illustrates the dehumanizing aspects of prolonged detention and the sacrifices each individual is willing to make. “His House” is as much about survivor grief and cultural assimilation as it is ghosts and witches.
Bol and Rial are fighting on two fronts: They are confronting all the skeletons they left along the path that brought them to England while struggling to make a new beginning in the face of draconian rules, an indifferent bureaucracy, and predominantly unfriendly neighbors.
Both Mosaku and Dirisu give impressive, award-worthy performances. Smith, who viewers will recognize as the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in “Doctor Who,” might be a little too affable in his role as the couple’s caseworker – but his character’s approachability never seems to translate into honest empathy for Bol and Rial.
As a horror film, “His House” is legitimately frightening. That Weekes can juggle so many social issues and cover so many relevant themes while serving up an innovative spin on haunted houses is extraordinary. It is intense, intelligent and full of traumatizing images, heartbreaking tragedy and uncomfortable truths.