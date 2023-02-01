ST. PETERSBURG — Pink Martini featuring China Forbes will perform in concert Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $46. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Drawing inspiration from music found all over the world — crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop — Thomas Lauderdale founded the “little orchestra” Pink Martini in 1994. One year later, Lauderdale called China Forbes, a Harvard classmate who was living in New York City, and asked her to join Pink Martini.
The pair began to write songs together. Their first song “Sympathique (Je ne veux pas travailler)” became an overnight sensation in France and was nominated for Song of the Year at France’s Victoires de la Musique Awards.
Featuring a dozen musicians, with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America. Pink Martini has released 11 studio albums on its own independent label Heinz Records, selling over 3 million albums worldwide.